Yuxing Electronics among Top 10 CMS provider

Shanghai Yuxing Electronics, located in Xujing Town’s E Link World industrial zone, has been recognized for its exceptional research and development innovation capabilities for camera monitor systems.

It was named the Top 10 CMS provider this year, as well as a potential unicorn company in the auto industry. As the reserve force of a unicorn corporation, the company is projected to play a critical role in promoting technological innovation and industry improvement in the future.

Automotive electronic rearview mirrors are gaining popularity as a result of the rapid growth of new energy, intelligence and networking, as well as the introduction of China’s CMS standard.

Based on the installation of mirrors on over 10,000 buses over the last seven years, the company has built a domestic CMS patent pool. In the optical field, its fifth-generation CMS is world-leading.

Rearview mirrors, often regarded as drivers’ second eyes, are crucial for safe driving.

Based on four core technologies, the company’s mirrors can take autonomous photos and react to varied lighting and temperature conditions.

Due to their high resolution, definition, and low latency features, its fifth-generation smart electronic rearview mirrors, which come with monitors and patented high-pixel digital cameras, significantly increase vehicle safety.

According to studies, installing CMS may reduce the drag coefficient of the entire vehicle by 2 to 4 percent and save the fuel cost of logistics vehicles by 7,000 to 8,000 yuan (US$956 to 1,093) per year.

Since its inception, the company has been involved in science and technology innovation as well as industrial upgrading.

It has continued to increase its investment in talent as well as product research and development.

The company’s investment in research and development has accounted for 43 percent of its revenue, and its R&D personnel account for 56 percent of all employees.

Looking forward, it plans to continue to upgrade its core technologies as well as conduct research and development on new products in order to power the high-quality development of the CMS R&D sector and encourage the upgrading of application technologies.