Feature / District

Hydrogen FCVs put into use in Qingpu Industrial Zone

The first batch of hydrogen-powered cell vehicles hit the streets of Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, ushering in the district's hydrogen energy application scene.
Yu Ting

The hydrogen-powered shuttle bus marks a new era in green transportation in Qingpu.

The first batch of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles hit the streets of Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone last month, heralding the arrival of the district’s hydrogen energy application scenario.

The hydrogen energy sector is a strategically growing industry in the country, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are one of the field’s major applications. In total, nine hydrogen-powered cell vehicles were put into service on seven shuttle bus routes in the industrial zone.

“It’s my first ride, and I’m excited,” a passenger surnamed Chen remarked. “I do relevant work related to hydrogen energy, and I feel my efforts are worth it.”

The green vehicles were manufactured by King Long United Automotive Industry (Suzhou) Co Ltd, and the hydrogen fuel battery system was supplied by an enterprise in the industrial zone.

Hydrogen FCVs appear to be ordinary vehicles, despite the fact that they are outfitted with fuel cell engines and five hydrogen storage tanks capable of storing 35 kilos of hydrogen. It can support about 450 kilometers of a running bus.

Hydrogen will be discharged as water vapor, resulting in zero pollution and zero emission. Furthermore, hydrogenation only takes 10 minutes or less each time.

“We will guarantee the operation of these vehicles and promote the application of hydrogen FCVs in the transportation field, thus injecting a ‘new green impetus’ into the development of Qingpu,” said Sun Feng, board chairman of Shanghai Jingshen Bus Co Ltd, the zone’s shuttle bus operator.

In recent years, the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone has introduced 21 companies in the hydrogen industry and established a green ecological chain extending from hydrogenation stations and core parts to hydrogen-powered onboard equipment and automobiles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
