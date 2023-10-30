Watertown Parlor welcomes traffic as key highway opens

The 1,473-meter 318 National Highway segment known as "Square Hall and Water Courtyard" in the Watertown Parlor of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone has opened to traffic.

The 318 National Highway segment, known as the “Square Hall and Water Courtyard,” opened to traffic in mid-September.

The stretch runs 629 meters in Shanghai’s Qingpu District and 844 meters in Suzhou’s Wujiang District of Jiangsu Province, and is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta demonstration zone’s Watertown Parlor.

It has four lanes in both directions and a design speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

A major section of the Watertown Parlor’s regional transportation network, it serves as an access to the “Square Hall and Water Courtyard,” which connects the innovation hubs and science and technology parks. It also embodies the true flavor and layout of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertown.

Administrative barriers and mechanisms for cross-province traffic infrastructure construction were overcome during the section’s design and construction.

Shanghai and Jiangsu traffic officials had held numerous meetings to discuss the project, collaborating to develop design standards and solutions together.

A shared review system was enforced via the online platform, drastically reducing review and approval time and laying the groundwork for the project’s seamless implementation.

Cross-province buses are being increased in tandem with the zone’s improved transportation infrastructure.

So far, eight cross-province bus routes have been launched in the demonstration zone, carrying 2.52 million passengers and shortening the distance between Shanghai’s Qingpu, Suzhou’s Wujiang District of Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province.