Shanghai Gomro's S2B platform improves procurement efficiency

Shanghai Gomro Co Ltd, a leading domestic indirect procurement and cost management digital solution supplier, is building a new headquarter in Qingpu's Chonggu Town.

Shanghai Gomro Co Ltd, a leading domestic indirect procurement and cost management digital solution supplier, has been in Qingpu District for 10 years.

The company, which delivers professional supply chain platform to business digital solutions for indirect material procurement by companies, has innovated its own service method.

It has developed a one-stop online transaction platform for suppliers and procurement departments to digitize indirect procurement, reduce costs and enhance efficiency. The platform includes over 7,000 quality suppliers, delivering customized digital indirect procurement to over 200 large enterprises.

Jiang Zhou, CEO of the company, said the platform solves the problems of complicated offline purchase procedures and has price comparison and smart selection functions that ensure transparency and regulation, which improves the procurement efficiency.

“The traditional mode requires procurement clients to make searches, contact suppliers and compare prices themselves, while our platform with 7,000-plus quality suppliers provides a more efficient and convenient procurement experience as clients only need to release their demand ,and the platform will cut their cost via price comparison function,” said Jiang.

Construction on the company’s new headquarters in Chonggu Town will accelerate the development of Yangtze River Delta digital line.

“The digital line, relying on the digital economy and empowering regional development, provides infinite opportunities for companies to develop in Qingpu,” Jiang added.

“It is in line with our digital supply chain strategy, and will provide huge development potential and cooperation opportunities for us.”