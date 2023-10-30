Commodities port at CIIE will have three booths

The Green Land Global Commodities Trading Port, CIIE's permanent display and trade platform, is gearing up for the event, with more product launches at the event.

Xu Zhe

With the clock running down to the 6th China International Import Expo, the Green Land Global Commodities Trading Port has been gearing up for the event, amplifying the CIIE spillover impact and fueling the high-quality growth of the “Belt and Road Initiative.”

The port, as the event’s permanent display and trade platform, offers a variety of popular commodities that debuted at previous CIIE events.

Pakistan intends to bring camel-hide lamps to the event this year.

The exquisite lamp has a thousand-year heritage, and its patterns on the top symbolize Multan’s desert culture.

“Leveraging the strength of the trading port, we are able to introduce the products to more people. This platform has been of great help to us from procurement to logistics,” said the head of the Pakistan pavilion.

Other international exhibitors have also made full preparations for this year’s CIIE.

Syria intends to showcase its perfume, while Turkey will present its famous dried fruits.

Georgia will unveil its pottery-made red wine items, and Iran will display its turquoise.

The Czech Republic is ready to dazzle guests with its crystal and handcrafted chocolates.

Yang Jingxiong, a port official, said that the port will have three booths at this year’s CIIE, one each at the food and quality of life pavilions, as well as the innovation incubation special section, with a total display space of more than 1,100 square meters. Over 40 countries will be launching their products at the event.