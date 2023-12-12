Feature / District

When art comes to life through the delicate touch of fingertips

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
Lin Xuhui's finger paintings are on display at an exhibition in the Young·Fuchen'an Art Museum in Songjiang.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
When art comes to life through the delicate touch of fingertips

The Young Fuchen'an Art Museum in Songjiang is hosting Lin Xuhui's "Haunting Glance" contemporary art exhibition of finger paintings.

As you approach Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park and head to the art gallery, the tranquil and serene atmosphere contrasts with the city. On the west side of Zhiye Buddhist Temple, the stone path to the museum creates a friendly ambiance that makes for an amazing experience.

An eye-catching, vividly colored poster greets you and draws you in. Stepping inside transports you to another time, surrounded by an elegant feeling that enhances the museum's unique atmosphere.

The vivid finger paintings grab your attention as you walk through the exhibition, with each wall presenting a stunning work of art.

Lin's finger-painting gives each piece energy and life, giving the exhibition an otherworldly feeling. The paintings, purple raindrops combined with yellow, orange, pink and blue, depict gorgeous faces that seem to move and change with the viewer.

Lin's fingers allow him to express natural emotion or make artificial looks. The works represent life's complicated emotions and experiences, according to museum curator Hui Shuwen.

"The effect of 'Haunting Glance' leaves viewers with various emotions such as desire, fantasy, calmness, seriousness and anxiety, all immersed in the complex, overlapping colors," said Hui.

Lin's works beautifully demonstrate the effectiveness and simplicity of finger painting, emphasizing the unique beauty of each piece. His technique provides a speedy and lightning-like effect, creating an otherworldly experience for visitors.

Date: through December 18

Address: No.8, 3088 Guangfulin Rd

广富林路3088弄8号

When art comes to life through the delicate touch of fingertips
Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     