When art comes to life through the delicate touch of fingertips

Lin Xuhui's finger paintings are on display at an exhibition in the Young·Fuchen'an Art Museum in Songjiang.

The Young Fuchen'an Art Museum in Songjiang is hosting Lin Xuhui's "Haunting Glance" contemporary art exhibition of finger paintings.

As you approach Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park and head to the art gallery, the tranquil and serene atmosphere contrasts with the city. On the west side of Zhiye Buddhist Temple, the stone path to the museum creates a friendly ambiance that makes for an amazing experience.

An eye-catching, vividly colored poster greets you and draws you in. Stepping inside transports you to another time, surrounded by an elegant feeling that enhances the museum's unique atmosphere.

The vivid finger paintings grab your attention as you walk through the exhibition, with each wall presenting a stunning work of art.

Lin's finger-painting gives each piece energy and life, giving the exhibition an otherworldly feeling. The paintings, purple raindrops combined with yellow, orange, pink and blue, depict gorgeous faces that seem to move and change with the viewer.

Lin's fingers allow him to express natural emotion or make artificial looks. The works represent life's complicated emotions and experiences, according to museum curator Hui Shuwen.

"The effect of 'Haunting Glance' leaves viewers with various emotions such as desire, fantasy, calmness, seriousness and anxiety, all immersed in the complex, overlapping colors," said Hui.

Lin's works beautifully demonstrate the effectiveness and simplicity of finger painting, emphasizing the unique beauty of each piece. His technique provides a speedy and lightning-like effect, creating an otherworldly experience for visitors.

Date: through December 18

Address: No.8, 3088 Guangfulin Rd

广富林路3088弄8号