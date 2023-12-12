Feature / District

The perfect meat dish to beat the winter chill

Tan Weiyun
  14:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-12
A popular winter delicacy among Songjiang locals is beef and lamb potstickers with crispy, delicate skin.
As the chill sets in, nothing beats a satisfying meat dish. Beef and lamb are both considered good sources for boosting energy levels and blood circulation, making them ideal ingredients for a warm winter snack.

The ideal snack for cold winter days is beef and lamb potstickers with crispy, delicate skin, a popular dish among Songjiang residents.

Begin by finely chopping the beef into small pieces to make the stuffing for delicious dumplings.

Thoroughly blend the beef seasoning with a variety of flavors, including chopped scallions, ginger, garlic, salt and cooking wine.

After preparing the meat mixture, divide the dough into small pieces and roll each out into thin, round rings. Wrap each piece of dough into a half-moon shape with the seasoned filling, ensuring that the dough is thin and the filling is generous.

Deep-fry the dumplings to perfection. Heat a small amount of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add your dumplings as the oil begins to heat. Fry them until the bottom is golden brown, then add a splash of water and cover the pan.

Allow them to simmer for several minutes over low heat, until the water evaporates, before turning up the heat and frying the dumplings to perfection, until they're a golden brown in color.

Be careful not to burn the dumplings. The right blend of crispy skin and luscious filling gives the potstickers their distinct texture and flavor profile.

The long, slow cooking process imparts a deep, pleasant flavor to the dumplings that will leave you wanting more. Overall, beef and lamb potstickers are the ideal dish for any time of day, providing a pleasant and healthy meal option.

