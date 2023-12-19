Feature / District

Recruitment project links students with industrial parks

Yang Yang
Yang Yang Yang Xi
  09:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
As Wujing Town plays an key role in Minhang's Grand NeoBay sci-tech innovation plan, more talents are choosing it as the site for their entrepreneurship or innovation projects.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang Yang Xi
  09:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
Recruitment project links students with industrial parks
Ti Gong

Members of M9 Innovation Alliance visit a startup incubator in Zizhu High-tech Industrial Park.

Wujing Town of Minhang District has set up a recruitment catalyst union to serve both students from universities along Metro Line 15 and some industrial parks within its jurisdiction.

As Wujing plays an essential role in implementing the district’s Grand NeoBay sci-tech innovation plan, more talented people are choosing the town as the start for their entrepreneurship or innovation projects. Universities and colleges in the town, including the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University and Shanghai Donghai Vocational and Technical College, are training tens of thousands of graduates yearly.

It has almost become a common scenario for university graduates to be in no urgency to find a job after graduating, joining what has been termed the “slow employment” group.

In response, officials set up an M9 Innovation Alliance, in which Wujing, nine universities along Metro Line 15, and industrial parks including the Zizhu High-tech Industrial Park, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Science Park, and Lotus Valley, will jointly make recruitment plans.

Thus far, the alliance has launched two regular meetings, arranged meetings between chief executive officers and teachers from university employment offices, and invited teachers and students to visit industrial parks in Wujing.

Some intern positions have been earmarked for sophomores and juniors from the nine schools.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     