Recruitment project links students with industrial parks

As Wujing Town plays an key role in Minhang's Grand NeoBay sci-tech innovation plan, more talents are choosing it as the site for their entrepreneurship or innovation projects.

Ti Gong

Wujing Town of Minhang District has set up a recruitment catalyst union to serve both students from universities along Metro Line 15 and some industrial parks within its jurisdiction.

As Wujing plays an essential role in implementing the district’s Grand NeoBay sci-tech innovation plan, more talented people are choosing the town as the start for their entrepreneurship or innovation projects. Universities and colleges in the town, including the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University and Shanghai Donghai Vocational and Technical College, are training tens of thousands of graduates yearly.

It has almost become a common scenario for university graduates to be in no urgency to find a job after graduating, joining what has been termed the “slow employment” group.

In response, officials set up an M9 Innovation Alliance, in which Wujing, nine universities along Metro Line 15, and industrial parks including the Zizhu High-tech Industrial Park, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Science Park, and Lotus Valley, will jointly make recruitment plans.

Thus far, the alliance has launched two regular meetings, arranged meetings between chief executive officers and teachers from university employment offices, and invited teachers and students to visit industrial parks in Wujing.

Some intern positions have been earmarked for sophomores and juniors from the nine schools.