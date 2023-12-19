eSports hub expected to be complete by late 2025

The new center will serve as an eSports competition hall, shopping center and five-star hotel, as well as nurturing IP cultural innovation, extreme sports and industrial research.

Construction of the world’s largest investment for an eSports project, the Hops On Park in Minhang District, is expected to be completed by late 2025, as revealed at the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo on November 16.

The district also released its “eSports Industry Development Plan (2023-2025)” at the expo, revealing the goal to cultivate the park into a world leading cultural hub in Yangtze River Delta.

The park, jointly developed by Super Gen Group, to which the famous Edward Gaming (EDG) Club of Huacao Town belongs, and Zunxuan Industrial Co, has attracted a total investment of 7 billion yuan (US$975.3 million).

When completed, it will become a new landmark of Minhang’s Qianwan area.

It will serve multiple business purposes as an eSports competition hall, a shopping center and a five-star hotel, as well as for Intellectual Property cultural innovation, extreme sports, industrial research, digital technology, education and office spaces.

Thus far, the main structure of the north B Block has been capped and the A Block adjacent to the subway monitoring zone has its foundation pit paved.

“By 2025 the eSports gaming industry in Minhang will have an intact and smooth industrial chain, with strong supports from the Hops On Park in the north and the Grand NeoBay sci-tech innovation zone in the south as its strategic centers,” said Qiu Jitang, secretary general of Super Gen think tank.

“It will focus on three areas of eSports industry, that is gaming competition, new culture and entertainment activities as well as digital and technology development.”