Bridge span marks milestone in railway project construction

The Songjiang bridge span over the G15 Shenhai Expressway, part of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway Section VII, achieved a notable milestone recently, which involved the successful completion of a continuous beam.

The continuous beam represents a crucial element of the railway, serving as a foundation for the subsequent laying of the railway track, electrification construction and further advancing the overall progress of the railway project.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway is a vital transportation route connecting cities in the Yangtze River Delta region. The grand bridge span is a key node, measuring 266.5 meters in length, 12.2 meters in width, and weighing an impressive 15,000 tons. It stands as the largest continuous beam with the widest main span over the G15 Expressway in the Songjiang section of the high-speed railway.

This continuous beam, constructed with prestressed concrete, features a maximum segment length of 6 meters, making it the longest segment length among similar projects in China. The equipment used, including hanging baskets, is unconventional and has undergone special design and processing.

Due to the proximity of the operational railway line, the installation and removal of the formwork had to be carried out during the early morning railway lockout period.

To ensure the quality of the continuous beam connection, the construction team implemented multiple quality assurance measures. Strict screening and testing of concrete materials were conducted to ensure compliance with design requirements.

Additionally, with the assistance of high-precision measurement equipment, the team meticulously controlled the shape and dimensions of the continuous beam.





