New cultural landmark opens on Huangpu riverfront

Binjiang Art Space at the Grand NeoBay along the Huangpu River Minhang section opened with a catwalk show from the Shanghai Theater Academy.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Theater Academy has staged a catwalk show featuring creative styling, dancing, art and theatrical space design at Binjiang Art Space.

It was the first performance at the new cultural landmark on the Huangpu riverfront in Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict in Minhang District.

The choreography department team of the theater academy, led by Professor Xu Jiahua, was responsible for all the styling and costume design.

An incubator for college student innovation programs and studios for art masters' students were also unveiled on site.

The events were a fruitful result from cooperation between the district government and the university on the Grand NeoBay development.

Special funds would be channeled into basic research studies, talent introduction and training, and support for public cultural services.