Feature / District

New cultural landmark opens on Huangpu riverfront

Huang Yongdi Yang Yang
  11:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
Binjiang Art Space at the Grand NeoBay along the Huangpu River Minhang section opened with a catwalk show from the Shanghai Theater Academy.
Huang Yongdi Yang Yang
  11:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
New cultural landmark opens on Huangpu riverfront
Ti Gong
New cultural landmark opens on Huangpu riverfront

The Shanghai Theater Academy has staged a catwalk show featuring creative styling, dancing, art and theatrical space design at Binjiang Art Space.

It was the first performance at the new cultural landmark on the Huangpu riverfront in Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict in Minhang District.

The choreography department team of the theater academy, led by Professor Xu Jiahua, was responsible for all the styling and costume design.

An incubator for college student innovation programs and studios for art masters' students were also unveiled on site.

The events were a fruitful result from cooperation between the district government and the university on the Grand NeoBay development.

Special funds would be channeled into basic research studies, talent introduction and training, and support for public cultural services.

New cultural landmark opens on Huangpu riverfront
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Theater Academy stages a catwalk show featuring styling, dancing, art and theatrical space design at Binjiang Art Space.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Huangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     