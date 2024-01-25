﻿
Feature / District

Jiading, Kunshan, Taicang accept each other's medical insurance

Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Medical insurance cards can now be used to buy drugs from pharmacies in Shanghai's Jiading District, Kunshan, and Taicang in Jiangsu Province.
Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Jiading, Kunshan, Taicang accept each other's medical insurance
Yin Qinqin

A customer in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, uses her medical insurance card to buy medication.

Patients with medical insurance in Shanghai’s Jiading District, as well as Kunshan and Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province, can now purchase medicines from designated pharmacies in the three areas using their medical insurance cards — a latest joint effort by authorities to provide more convenient medical services to residents in the region.

Previously, a Kunshan patient could only pay for drugs in Jiading or Taicang pharmacies with cash, not his or her medical insurance card, and vice versa.

“The new initiative has made medicine purchasing easier for those living or working in bordering areas like Anting in Jiading and Huaqiao in Kunshan,” said Lu Jing, a representative from Kunshan’s medical insurance fund management center.

“People from Jiading who use their medical insurance cards to buy medicines here made about 17,000 purchases in the first month of the trial.”

Currently, the plan covers over 1,103 designated pharmacies in Kunshan, 350 in Taicang and over 150 in Jiading.

Jiading, as the western gateway to Shanghai and a node in the Yangtze River Delta region, has very tight links with Kunshan and Taicang, with many people communicating daily around the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     