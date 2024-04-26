Valeo Group breaks ground on auto systems base in Waigang

French auto supplier Valeo Group has begun construction on a comfort and driving assistance systems base in Waigang Industrial Park, just 24 hours after it acquired the land.

Covering an area of about 45 mu (3 hectares), the base will focus on the R&D and manufacturing of autonomous-driving cameras, laser radars, domain controllers and chip-binding equipment.

It took just three months to complete all procedures from contract signing to commencing construction, and only 24 hours from the land acquisition to breaking the ground.

“Thanks to the efficient services of the Shanghai government, we saved at least six months in time costs,” said Xu Kelin, general manager of Valeo Intelligent Transportation Systems Shanghai. “Mass production is expected in the first half of 2025.”

“Jiading boasts a highly developed auto industry and supply chain, making it a pioneer in auto technology and a hub of talent in China,” Xu added. “Our new project will integrate into its mature auto industry landscape.”

The successful launch of the project owes much to the improving business environment in Jiading and the tailored, whole-process services provided by the government.

District and town-level governments in Jiading have created an efficient administrative framework to shorten approval times and enhance service quality, accelerating the construction of projects.

These projects involve key areas driving economic growth, such as the “new four modernizations” of the auto sector (electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing), high-performance medical equipment, and other emerging sectors.

“We are committed to bolstering our support services for factory production and amplifying policy support for enterprises, with the goal of cultivating a superior business environment in Jiading,” said Zhang Jun, deputy director of the district’s economic commission.