﻿
Feature / District

Blossoming sea of wisteria attracts visitors

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
The wisteria in Jiading Wisteria Park is in full bloom, attracting visitors to the lovely purple cascades.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Blossoming sea of wisteria attracts visitors

The Jiading Wisteria Park is currently adorned with a stunning display of purple wisterias.

The wisteria at Jiading Wisteria Park is in full bloom, attracting visitors to its lovely purple cascades. The park is home to around 90 wisteria plants, including more than 20 species.

As the weather warms, more varieties will blossom, creating a beautiful sea of wisteria.

“The white and pink wisteria will bloom shortly,” said Jin Yingjie, director of the park. “The clusters can grow to be 80–120cm long.”

For many residents, going to Wisteria Park in spring has become a tradition. Zhao has been visiting it for the past 10 years. Shan took photographs with her friends under the blossoms.

“The blooms are bright this year. It’s beautiful!” she said.

Another resident, Tang, invited her uncle’s family from Chongqing to enjoy the wisteria. She sees the wisteria as a symbol of Jiading and takes joy in it.

The blossoms are projected to continue through early May. Other places to admire wisteria include Nanshuiguan Park, the Ziyun Corridor in Juyuan Garden, and the Wisteria Long Corridor on the outer ring of the Jiading Huancheng River.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     