Blossoming sea of wisteria attracts visitors

The wisteria in Jiading Wisteria Park is in full bloom, attracting visitors to the lovely purple cascades.

The wisteria at Jiading Wisteria Park is in full bloom, attracting visitors to its lovely purple cascades. The park is home to around 90 wisteria plants, including more than 20 species.

As the weather warms, more varieties will blossom, creating a beautiful sea of wisteria.

“The white and pink wisteria will bloom shortly,” said Jin Yingjie, director of the park. “The clusters can grow to be 80–120cm long.”

For many residents, going to Wisteria Park in spring has become a tradition. Zhao has been visiting it for the past 10 years. Shan took photographs with her friends under the blossoms.

“The blooms are bright this year. It’s beautiful!” she said.

Another resident, Tang, invited her uncle’s family from Chongqing to enjoy the wisteria. She sees the wisteria as a symbol of Jiading and takes joy in it.

The blossoms are projected to continue through early May. Other places to admire wisteria include Nanshuiguan Park, the Ziyun Corridor in Juyuan Garden, and the Wisteria Long Corridor on the outer ring of the Jiading Huancheng River.