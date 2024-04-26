DoBe E-Manor park spurs innovation and progress

Dobe E-Manor in West Hongqiao, Xujing Town plays a pioneering role in cultivating high-tech enterprises and technology-oriented small and medium enterprises.

Qingpu District has kept improving its business environment and stepping up efforts to lure investment, and the DoBe E-Manor in West Hongqiao in Xujing Town plays a pioneering role in cultivating high-tech enterprises and technology-oriented small and medium enterprises.

The park provides full value chain operation services focusing on science and technology innovation, and the cultural and creative industry.

The Shanghai subsidiary of LINCHR, an auto service supplier, specializes in the charging solutions and new power systems of new-energy vehicles. Since its establishment in 2022, it has applied for more than 300 domestic patents and 18 international patents. It has also drafted about 10 standards concerning the development route of new-energy vehicle technology, used car evaluation specifications and supercharging.

“The 360kw split type charger is fully developed by our company, and can charge eight vehicles at the same time,” said Zeng Qingying, vice president of marketing with the company.

In 2023, the company’s business revenue amounted to 50 million yuan (US$6.9 million).

“Our main business is helping clients develop new-energy vehicle charging, energy storage, and power generation systems,” Zeng said.

Evacuate Mother Earth, a creative home furnishing brand established in Shanghai last year, focuses on the design, research and development, and manufacturing of furniture, and is also an agent for well-known foreign brands.

With the support of the park, the brand established a 1,200-square-meter exhibition hall, covering all furniture needs with a one-stop purchasing solution.

“We plan to launch more new products such as carpets, lighting decorations, and decorative paintings when we start official operation this month, which will be on display at the exhibition hall,” said Wang Xuanqi, founder of the brand.

With the development of Qingpu New City proceeding rapidly and the release of talent policies, an increasing number of young people have moved to Qingpu, which provides business opportunities to EME.

Since the park opened in 2022, it has attracted more than 100 companies and its tax revenue amounted to nearly 40 million yuan last year, showing strong development momentum.