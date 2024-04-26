Innovative hubs accelerate Delta's green, digital growth

Impressive numbers indicate that the development of two projects on the Yangtze River Delta Digital Line has been accelerated.

Yangtze River Delta Investment (Shanghai) Co Ltd, headquartered in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, runs the two projects: the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in Qingpu’s Zhaoxiang Town, and the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park.

With a focus on creating an investment service platform that supports the high-quality integrated development of the demonstration zone and actively participates in the construction of the digital line, the two projects, in fact, support three national strategies: China International Import Expo, Yangtze River Delta integration and Hongqiao International Open Hub.

Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in Zhaoxiang Town is known for its science and technology innovation, which has resulted in the formation of a cluster of digital economy and digital energy-related industries.

Since its inception in late 2021, the park has attracted many Fortune 500 companies, research and development centers, and regional headquarters of publicly traded companies, hastening industrial agglomeration and the proliferation of new quality productive forces in the park.

“As of the end of last year, the operation space of the Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Innovation Center in the park had amounted to nearly 8,000 square meters, attracting 62 incubation companies and programs with an overall occupancy rate of more than 75 percent,” said Cai Zheyu, Party secretary and deputy general manager of the company.

The Xicen project, which is also an essential part of the demonstration zone, includes Huawei R&D Center in the east and the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park in the west.

The park, which costs some 50 billion yuan (US$6.89 billion) to build, has nearly 700,000sqm of construction area including scientific research venues, office buildings, residential buildings, commercial facilities, as well as public supporting facilities such as a culture center, a sports center, primary and middle schools, a community hospital and an administrative center.

The site’s construction promotes the green concept, aiming to create a carbon neutrality practice zone, a scientific and technological innovation highland that will unite top talent from around the world, as well as a characteristic Jiangnan watertown.

“We will stick to the ecological and green development principle and maintain the previous situation of all river courses with improved water quality,” said Yin Chunlai, the company’s general manager of investment and development. “A good ecological environment and industrial layout will attract professionals to Qingpu and the demonstration zone.

“The two projects will make full use of their resources to cultivate new quality productive forces, conduct technology research and development, cultivate talent, and promote industrial upgrading.”