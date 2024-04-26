﻿
Feature / District

Local government inks deal with HK investors

Qingpu is stepping up efforts to attract investment and the 2024 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference sealed 21 deals for projects worth over a billion yuan each.
A group photo taken at a signing ceremony for key industrial chain projects at the investment conference.

Hongkong-based Huaxin International Investment Co signed a contract with Qingpu District government during the 2024 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference as the suburban district stepped up efforts to attract investment from home and abroad.

The 1.42-billion-yuan (US$196 million) project involves a global headquarters base for the intelligent manufacturing of aircraft.

With a planned site area of over 105 mu (7 hectares), the project will comprise an intelligent manufacturing center, an aircraft R&D center, an aircraft operations service center and a warehouse.

It will focus on the research and development, manufacturing, sales, storage and support services of eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, various electric aircraft and relevant products.

Qingpu is promoting the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Digital Line to focus on the new quality productive forces in the big digital, health and commerce industries.

So far, the district has gathered a number of leading companies in integrated circuits, software information and intelligent terminal industries and express logistics headquarters.

In the first quarter of this year, the district signed 45 key projects with a total investment of about 32.75 billion yuan, covering artificial intelligence, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and general aviation industries.

A total of 21 projects worth over 1 billion yuan each were signed during this year’s Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
﻿
