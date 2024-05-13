﻿
Feature / District

Incity set to be city's largest single-structure complex

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Incity, a premium commercial brand, launched its first phase in 2021 and, with the addition of two giant Pokémon sculptures, the shopping mall has become a new commercial landmark.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Incity set to be city's largest single-structure complex

Songjiang Incity Phase II will link to Phase I via a pedestrian skywalk on the third and fourth floors.

Songjiang Incity is on track to become Shanghai's largest single-structure commercial complex. The groundbreaking for Phase II in late March, entailing investment of 3.4 billion yuan (US$470.26 million), is aimed at establishing the 250,000-square meter mega shopping center.

Expected to be completed by 2027, this expansion will link with the first phase through a network of subterranean roadways, surface-level and aerial skyways. Together, they will form a sprawling commercial hub with a total floor area of 405,000 square meters, destined to enhance quality living and socializing in Southwest Shanghai.

Incity, a premium commercial brand, launched its first phase in November 2021 with a 155,000-square-meter facility.

"Last year, the mall attracted over 11.2 million visitors, averaging over 30,000 daily, with sales reaching 2.23 billion yuan," said Zhang Yuming, manager of Songjiang Incity. "Its underground parking lot is always full on weekdays and weekends."

With the addition of two giant Pokémon sculptures, the shopping mall has become a new commercial landmark in partnership with this super intellectual property. Over two years, Incity has introduced more than 130 regional debut stores and accumulated over 600,000 members.

Phase II will establish a "one-stop" commercial destination, featuring several large flagship stores, including a 3,500-square-meter Olympic-level ice rink for winter sports, a 3,000-square-meter children's playground and a 1,500-square-meter indoor sports facility.

"We also plan to introduce a gym with a swimming pool, a large indoor zoo and lifestyle flagship stores, elevating the diverse consumer experience for Songjiang residents," Zhang said.

The Phase II shopping center will have four above-ground and two underground levels, connected to Phase I via two underground roadways and a pedestrian corridor on the third and fourth floors, forming a comprehensive network of shared resources and interconnected foot traffic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     