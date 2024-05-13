Incity set to be city's largest single-structure complex

Incity, a premium commercial brand, launched its first phase in 2021 and, with the addition of two giant Pokémon sculptures, the shopping mall has become a new commercial landmark.

Songjiang Incity is on track to become Shanghai's largest single-structure commercial complex. The groundbreaking for Phase II in late March, entailing investment of 3.4 billion yuan (US$470.26 million), is aimed at establishing the 250,000-square meter mega shopping center.

Expected to be completed by 2027, this expansion will link with the first phase through a network of subterranean roadways, surface-level and aerial skyways. Together, they will form a sprawling commercial hub with a total floor area of 405,000 square meters, destined to enhance quality living and socializing in Southwest Shanghai.

Incity, a premium commercial brand, launched its first phase in November 2021 with a 155,000-square-meter facility.

"Last year, the mall attracted over 11.2 million visitors, averaging over 30,000 daily, with sales reaching 2.23 billion yuan," said Zhang Yuming, manager of Songjiang Incity. "Its underground parking lot is always full on weekdays and weekends."

With the addition of two giant Pokémon sculptures, the shopping mall has become a new commercial landmark in partnership with this super intellectual property. Over two years, Incity has introduced more than 130 regional debut stores and accumulated over 600,000 members.

Phase II will establish a "one-stop" commercial destination, featuring several large flagship stores, including a 3,500-square-meter Olympic-level ice rink for winter sports, a 3,000-square-meter children's playground and a 1,500-square-meter indoor sports facility.

"We also plan to introduce a gym with a swimming pool, a large indoor zoo and lifestyle flagship stores, elevating the diverse consumer experience for Songjiang residents," Zhang said.

The Phase II shopping center will have four above-ground and two underground levels, connected to Phase I via two underground roadways and a pedestrian corridor on the third and fourth floors, forming a comprehensive network of shared resources and interconnected foot traffic.