Minhang launches shopping festival at new mall

The district's event this year is aiming to tap resources on shopping, culture, tourism, sports and exhibitions, and promote its digital, green, health and other new consumptions.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Double Five Shopping Festival of Minhang District was unveiled at the new Reeb Mall in Meilong Town on April 30.



For around two months, the festival will tap the district's resources in shopping, culture, tourism, sports competitions and exhibitions. Ongoing efforts will be paid to digital, green, health and other types of consumption.

At the opening ceremony, companies from 14 towns, subdistricts and industrial zones, as well as from the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center, or Hongqiao Pinhui, showcased their brands and products.

For the first time the district's civil affairs bureau joined with its seniors' homes to promote the silver-haired economy. Ten brands – Ji-Nature Yunnan Baiyao, Mardi Mercredi, Xita Laotaitai, Chading Shijia, Dreame, Furfurlad, InWatch, Otsuka Foods, Tymo Beauty and Molong – received new prominent brand awards from the district.

Minhang also recommended seven citywalk routes that will display its shopping, historic, cultural, sci-tech, art, nature and fashion resources.

In 2023, Minhang achieved regional total sales of goods at 743 billion yuan (US$102.8 billion), up 3.1 percent year on year. Its total retail sales of consumer goods reached 198.3 billion yuan, up 7.5 percent. Revenues from profitable service companies above designated size were 246.3 billion yuan, up 2.3 percent year on year.

Programs on the festival agenda will include the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival, Shanghai Silk Road Yunpin E-commerce Festival, the 4th Auto Shopping Festival, first auditions for "The Singer" singing competition, and the 2024 Xinhong Yangtze River Canoeing and Paddling Invitational.

The district's cultural and tourism bureau said that during the past May Day holiday from May 1-5, eight A-level tourist spots in the district – the Jinjiang Amusement Park, Qibao Ancient Town, Pujiang Country Park, Laowaijie (Foreigners' Street), Hanxiang Water Garden, Minhang Sports Park, Minhang Culture Park and Maikejiang Culture and Innovation Zone – received a total of 556,300 visitors, up 14.39 percent year on year.

The Reeb Mall is part of a renovation program that is turning the former site of the Shanghai Reeb Beer factory and nearby industrial buildings into a complex featuring office buildings, commercial blocks, residences for leasing, a headquarters cluster, a creative industrial zone and a park.