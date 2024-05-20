Straumann completes dental fillings factory

Straumann Group, a world-leading company in the sector of dental implant, has completed construction of its high-end dental fillings factory in Minhang District in April.

Straumann started to construct its high-end dental fillings project in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone in Minhang in September 2022. It is the company's first manufacturing, staff training and innovation integrated base in Asia. Its first phase covers a construction area of 20,000 square meters after an investment infusion at about 1.2 billion yuan (US$169 million). After the factory goes into use, it is estimated it will generate an annual income of about 1.4 billion yuan and provide about 1,000 job positions.

The company achieved sales volume surpassing 2 billion yuan in China last year, a strong boost in confidence in its development in China.

"Our Minhang factory shows our continuous belief in the Chinese market," said Luo Yi, general manager of Straumann's Shanghai factory. "We'll keep on rewarding our customers with best technologies and high-quality products. The factory will help with expansion of our China business."

Noted for its achievements in oral medicine and aesthetics dentistry, the company, which was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1954, provides dental solutions in implant surgery, dental prosthesis, oral orthodontics, digitalized and bio-material manufacturing for more than 100 countries and regions globally.

Its Minhang factory is its 20th in the world.

In 2023, Straumann won a bid for a government dental fillings group purchasing project initiated by the southwest Sichuan Province.

"Our products have become more competitive and recognizable in the market, with a soaring sales increase, after they were listed on the national group purchasing list. Patients also benefit with more choices of dental filling products and clinic treatments," Luo added.

An oral health training center on the first floor of the factory will offer training and technical support for young dentists.





