Take a stroll down flowering streets and gardens

The 2024 Shanghai Family Horticultural Festival in Minhang is showcasing an immersive interactive horticultural experience.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai Family Horticultural Festival in Minhang District is showcasing an immersive interactive horticultural experience along with unique flower streets and themed gardens.



The event in Pujiang Town will continue till May 26. It is the 10th horticultural festival since it was initiated in 2015.

The exhibition area, covering 46,000 square meters, highlights hydrangea and azalea flower streets, a Mediterranean-style street and 20 themed gardens.

In addition to offering a visual feast, the event also prepares a real feast that appeals to the tasting buds of visitors. There are delicacies such as barbecues, banquets with flowers or herbals as ingredients, and high-end afternoon tea cuisines.

More than 10 interactive activities focusing on visual senses, scent, taste and hearing have been provided along with daily activities such as bonsai, micro-landscape and plankton arrangements.

Courses on horticulture and nature have been developed to cater to primary school students.