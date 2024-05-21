﻿
District helps Longling's dendrobe sector blossom

Longling County's dendrobe sector is growing thanks to economic cooperation with Minhang District.
Ti Gong

Dendrobe trading and exhibition center of Longling

Two million pots of dendrobe were in full bloom early May in Longling County in the south Yunnan Province.

"The branches of a dendrobe plant have been listed as an ingredient of traditional Chinese medicine," said a staff worker with the dendrobe trading and exhibition center of Longling. "It can sooth digestion and relieve inflammation, and is rich in anthocyanin.

"As dendrobe flowers are also appealing, both tourists and residents buy them as home decorations."

The region has been supported by an economic cooperation project empowered by Minhang District.

The dendrobe project was initiated in 2021. It is an industrial poverty alleviation project jointly managed by an agent company, the village community and farmers themselves.

The agent company provides tech support, in charge of seedling nurturing and provision, disease prevention and training on planting, which both boosts the morale of farmers and raises their incomes.

Longling in west of Yunnan is noted for its humid weather, fertile soil and mountainous topography, which is perfect for growing dendrobe. More than 40 types of dendrobe among a total of about 80 types of dendrobe in China come from the county.

At its first dendrobe flower festival in April, Longling witnessed a daily tourist flow of more than 2,000 people and a daily sales volume of above 100,000 yuan.



