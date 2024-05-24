Vintage cars back on the road again, thanks to dedicated team of mechanics

One of the most popular events during the 2024 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival was the parade of antique cars, restored to their original appearance at Shanghai Automobile Museum.

These classic cars were able to hit the road again thanks to the maintenance provided by Hu Huigang and his team. Hu has been engaged in automobile maintenance since 1996. In 2006, he joined the Shanghai Automobile Museum to be responsible for vehicle maintenance and management.

Many of the over 100 antique cars in the museum were in a dilapidated state, lacking components. Hu and his colleagues traveled abroad many times to learn about vintage car restoration techniques. They strictly adhere to the original craftsmanship, ensuring that the cars are restored to their original condition.

“Visitors to the Shanghai Automobile Museum must see this car. It took our team 16 months to restore it,” Hu said. The “it” refers to the first generation of domestically produced luxury sedans — the Hongqi CA-72. As the lead car for the National Day military parade in 1959, the car’s interior decoration deploys some traditional craftsmanship such as Hangzhou brocade, showcasing its overall luxury and delicacy.

“We took the fragments and conducted analysis and research at the Hangzhou Weaving Research Institute. Adhering to the original craftsmanship, patterns and materials, we rewove the brocade seat covers,” Hu said.

Repairing the cars was not just the work of a mechanic. “Each time we repair a car, it’s a learning process,” Hu said.

“The Hongqi CA-72 was the result of the collective efforts of technicians and workers nationwide. In an era when technology was not so advanced, every detail was handcrafted, yet they still managed to be so exquisite. That’s the spirit of craftsmanship.

Yin Qinqin

“This 1933 Chrysler’s main issue lies in the uneven sizes of the front brake master cylinder pistons. The larger diameter measures 34.68 millimeters, while the smaller one is 31.62 millimeters.”

Hu further explained that unlike readily available modern car parts, antique car parts are not only hard to come by, but sometimes require the purchase of repair equipment.

“It is crucial to anticipate this by measuring and assessing these wear-prone, consumable parts well in advance. By doing so, we ensure that we possess the necessary reference values and possess the requisite knowledge to effectively repair them should any damage occur,” he said.

Hu views antique cars as akin to cultural relics. The most challenging aspect of their restoration is often the lack of documentation, parts and standards. In some cases, there is minimal existing information about the cars, leaving only the vehicle’s structure and subtle design cues to infer their original appearance. After years of exploration, Hu and his team have rejuvenated dozens of “old timers” in the museum, accumulating a wealth of experience in antique car maintenance.

“We have now established standards for antique car restoration, collection, appraisal, daily maintenance, routine upkeep and operation. While these are crucial, what matters more is my passion for this work. I once watched a documentary called ‘Restoring Cultural Relics in the Forbidden City.’ Though the objects being repaired were different, the sense of fulfillment and dedication resonated deeply with me,” Hu said.