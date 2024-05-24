Jiangnan Xiuye Cultural Park officially declared open

The Jiangnan Xiuye Cultural Park will host a series of activities centered on Xiuye culture, intangible cultural heritage, and festivals to mark its opening in Xincheng Village.

The Jiangnan Xiuye Cultural Park was officially launched in Xincheng Village of the Xincheng Road Subdistrict on May 8.

To mark its opening, the park is hosting a series of activities centered on folk culture, intangible cultural heritage, local customs and festivals.

Xiuye Hall, the former residence of the Pu clan, a well-known family in Jiading, was built in 1927 by Pu Zengsheng, the 14th generation Pu family member.

In 2010, the hall, spanning almost 300 square meters, was listed as an immovable cultural relic in Jiading. It was later refurbished and transformed into the Jiangnan Xiuye Cultural Park, which spans almost 2,200 square meters.

The Xiuye Hall is methodically articulated in three sections: the Eastern Chamber, the Central Chamber and the Western Chamber.

The Eastern Chamber is a showcase for the Pu family, where a study area was established with bookcases, desks and other furnishings on display.

Visitors to this chamber will also find biographies of the Pu family, stories of prominent Pu individuals, and scholarly studies on the Pu clan’s culture.

It also digs into Jiading’s educational history throughout the late Ming (1368-1644) and early Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, tracing the beginnings of Jiading’s status as a center of enlightenment.

The Central Chamber will host temporary exhibitions, lectures, plays, and other activities.

The Western Chamber, on the other hand, focuses on Jiading’s intangible cultural treasures.

It recreates a bedroom atmosphere for guests to immerse themselves in the intangible cultural heritage, featuring traditional crafts such as Yaoban dyeing, Xuhang straw weaving, Lu Ban locks and Jiading bamboo carving.

In addition to these immersive experiences, the chamber will display a variety of cultural and creative products inspired by Jiangnan Xiuye culture, promoting the appreciation and preservation of these distinctive cultural traditions.