Hope TCM opens headquarters in Jiangqiao Town

The brand encompasses a range of companies, including the Hope TCM Academy, Beijing Hope TCM Clinic, Hope TCM Health Management Center, and Hope Education Technology Co.
The Hope Traditional Chinese Medicine headquarters was officially opened in Jiangqiao Town on May 5, marking a significant expansion for the Hope TCM brand.

Hope TCM opens headquarters in Jiangqiao Town
Li Huacheng

A TCM pharmacist selects herbs from the cabinets.

Founded by TCM scholar and educator Xu Wenbing in Beijing in 1999, Hope TCM focuses on both the practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the education and training required to excel in this field, with main business operations divided into four key areas — TCM vocational education and training, TCM culture popularization, TCM health management and TCM medical services.

The Hope TCM headquarters, with a construction area of about 10,000 square meters, features more than 50 consultation and treatment rooms.

It offers specialized outpatient services such as subhealth conditioning, TCM gynecology, pediatrics and adolescent psychological disorders. Non-pharmaceutical healthcare and treatment methods include moxibustion, scraping, massage and auricular therapy.

With the opening of the building, Hope TCM aims to replicate and expand its educational, health management, and medical models of TCM to Shanghai, providing both online and offline professional TCM training and promoting traditional TCM culture to the local and surrounding areas.

Over the past 25 years, the brand has evolved into a conglomerate, encompassing a range of institutions and companies, including the Hope TCM Academy, Beijing Hope TCM Clinic, Hope TCM Health Management Center, and Hope Education Technology Co.

The establishment and operation of the Hope TCM Academy, Health Management Center, and TCM Clinic are expected to create a mature closed-loop system that will pass on the essence of TCM through its philosophy, experience and techniques, benefiting more citizens.

“We must seize this opportunity to transform the Hope headquarters in Jiading into a platform for national renowned TCM practitioners, experts and specialists in specific diseases to exchange knowledge and establish their studios,” Xu said. “We aim to reach out to TCM practitioners worldwide and turn the Jiading headquarters into an international platform for TCM exchange and academic interaction.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
