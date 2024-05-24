Shanghai's tea and crafts engage young people

The Jiading Cultural Center is showcasing a spectacular selection of summer-themed exhibits, including gorgeous paper embroidery, jade-like pottery, and straw-made shoes.

“Although he may not fully comprehend them, his interest in traditional culture will grow in such an environment,” said a visitor surnamed Shen, who brought her 7-year-old son to see the exhibition. “He was very interested in the interactive video on how to make Nanxiang steamed buns.”

Tea ceremony and traditional pastry-making are included in the seventh batch of representative displays for Shanghai’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Projects.

Tea has historically been a popular folk activity in the Jiangnan region. Shanghai, China’s premier tea port, has preserved the traditional tea rituals and customs, including the steps of offering, smelling, observing and drinking tea, since 1852.

“We try to collect a diverse array of teas and the craftsmanship behind tea-making utensils from across the nation, aiming to create a kind of tea art that embodies the distinctive Shanghai style,” said Zeng Hong, a master of chadao (Tea Ceremony).

“The white tea is presented in small, chocolate-like balls, making it convenient to carry. This may inspire more young people to enjoy tea and learn about it,” Zeng added.

If you go:

Date: Through the end of May, 8:30am-8pm

Address: 33 Taxiu Rd

塔秀路33号