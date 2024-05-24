Jiading is experiencing a surge of sports fever

Sports fever is catching up in the suburban district, with lesser-known sports getting more prominence while locals get more opportunities to engage in athletic pursuits.

A total of 20 international and domestic sporting events will be hosted in Jiading this year, including equestrian, slingshot and cycling.

As sports fever spreads in the metropolis, the suburban district is mainstreaming lesser-known sports, giving the public more opportunities to engage in athletic pursuits. Follow our reporter to find out where you can give it a try!

Shanghai Quanjin Equestrian Club

Shanghai Quanjin Equestrian Club, nestled in the scenic Shuangtang Village of Liuhe, offers tailored classes for students and organizes activities like dressage and show jumping. They’ve recently expanded to include youth equestrian training and have hosted competitions in Shanghai.

Hours: 8am-6pm (Monday to Sunday)

Address: Liudao scenic area

浏岛风景区内

Fengo Horse

Fengo Horse has an indoor equestrian field that spans around 3,000 square meters, featuring a professional-level equestrian fiber field. In addition to training courses, Fengo Horse offers programs such as stable management and horse feeding to help students get a better understanding of the sports.

Hours: 1:30pm-8:30pm (Tuesday to Friday); 9:30am-8:30pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Address: 3F, Lane 815 Hongde Rd

洪德路815弄3楼

CSCC Slingshot Club

Slingshot is easy to learn, while also being competitive and entertaining. Nine tracks and expert teachers make CSCC Slingshot Club a great place for kids to learn this sport.

Hours: 10am-5pm (Monday to Friday)

Address: 2F, Tower C, 1082 Huyi Highway

沪宜公路1082号C座2楼

Shanghai International Automobile City Water Sports Center

Located in the Shanghai Auto Expo Park, a 4A-level tourist attraction, the center provides both training and opportunities for the general public to experience the thrill of sailboats, dragon boats, kayaking, and other water sports.

Hours: 9am-5:30pm (Monday to Sunday, will be extended to 6:30pm during summer)

Address: 7575 Boyuan Rd

博园路7575号

Straw Weaving AI Sports and Fitness Center

Roller skating, popular among teens, is well catered for at the sports and fitness center with an indoor rink that features protective soft coverings for kids’ safety.

Hours: 4pm-7pm (Tuesday to Friday); anytime on weekends

Address: Bldg 1, 147 Chengliu Highway

澄浏公路147号1号楼

Park Cycling

Jiabei Country Park’s Park Cycling Town offers diverse cycling tracks including a unique natural mountain trail, a BMX pump track and a scenic road bike route, along with sports like running and archery.

Hours: 9am-5pm (Tuesday to Sunday, extended to 6pm from May to September); Please use the Hongjing Sports app for reservations.

Address: 5051 Huyi Highway (inside the Jiabei Country Park)

沪宜公路5051号(嘉北郊野公园内)

Jiancheng Fencing Sports Training Center

The center, founded in 2015, is the district’s first fencing training base with superior teaching resources and professional facilities.

Hours: 2:30pm-8:30pm (Tuesday to Friday); 8:30am-8pm (weekends)

Address: 2F, 784 Xinyuan Rd

新源路784号二楼

Yolo Fencing Club

Yolo Fencing Club, the first of its kind in Nanxiang, is a professional club with top coaches. Besides regular training, it regularly hosts weekend programs including fencing history lectures and competitions.

Hours: 6pm-7:30pm (Wednesdays)

Address: 4F, Tower D, 1082 Huyi Highway

沪宜公路1082号D座4楼

Yunjian Archery

Yunjian Archery features both indoor and outdoor spaces for archery, table games, and more, serving as an ideal spot for sports enthusiasts and social relaxation alike.

Hours: 1pm-9:30pm (Monday to Sunday)

Address: 2F, Tower C, 1082 Huyi Highway

沪宜公路1082号C座2楼