Stonefruit encapsulates the perfect tastes and vibrant sights of summer

The sultry summer air of Songjiang is alive with the fresh scent of ripe fruit. As the lush peach orchards stretch out in green waves, the golden peaches, plump and radiant, hang heavy on the branches, inviting city dwellers to indulge in the sweet, juicy taste.

A visit to these verdant orchards reveals a tantalizing sight: large, hand-sized yellow peaches with a blush of crimson peeking through their sun-kissed skins. It's not just their visual appeal that captivates; the promise of their succulent, flavorful flesh makes them utterly irresistible.

"Right now, the peaches ripening in our orchards are the Jinxiang breed," said Jin Yongmin, the head of Xinyu Fruits Professional Cooperative in Sheshan Town. "These peaches are known for their large size, high sweetness and rich flavor."

According to Jin, this year's crop of Jinxiang peaches boasts a sugar content of 16.2 degrees Brix, exceptionally sweet for this varietal. "At eight-tenths ripe, they offer the perfect balance of crunchiness and juiciness," Jin added, highlighting the optimal stage for enjoying these peaches.

The peaches are not the only stars of the show. The orchard's 200-plus nectarine trees have also reached their peak ripeness.

"Currently, our yellow peaches are priced at 15 yuan (US$2.06) per jin (half a kilogram), while nectarines are 12 yuan per jin," Jin said.

This year, the cooperative has cultivated 18 hectares of peach trees, and other breeds like the Shui Mi Tao peach are also ready for harvest.