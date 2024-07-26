It's all happening in Jing'an this summer

There's no excuse for feeling bored with everything taking place this summer. From pop culture and sports to shopping and art events, JIng'an is the place to see and be seen.

Ti Gong

A diverse array of events is unfolding in Jing'an District as part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season that runs until October. Adding to the excitement, 10,000 vouchers for Xiqu Laodafang's crispy pork mooncakes – the signature delicacy of this esteemed brand – will be distributed in the district's prominent shopping areas. Here's a glimpse at some of the highly recommended events.

Light and shadow extravaganza Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center



Shanghai's first-ever International Light Festival will illuminate the cityscape from September 19 to October 18. Jing'an will feature prominently in the festival with Shanghai Exhibition Center serving as the main venue for the grand opening ceremony. Some of the district's landmarks will be transformed into dazzling displays of light and creativity, including Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, the Zhangyuan Garden, Jing'an Sculpture Park and Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World commercial complex. Currently featured at Shanghai Exhibition Center is the captivating "Eternal Notre Dame" exhibition. Using virtual reality, this 45-minute experience transports visitors to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, offering an exploration of its architecture and 850-year-old history. The exhibition will run until February 28.

'Ignite your passion' Venue: Jing'an Kerry Center



Jing'an Kerry Center has been adorned with sports-themed art installations to celebrate the Paris Olympics as part of the mall's "Ignite Your Passion" summertime campaign, which will run until August 11. Installations in the style of a tennis court, swimming pool, balance beam and other facilities by visual artist Andy Rementer have been erected. It is Rementer's first solo exhibition in collaboration with a commercial complex on the Chinese mainland.

Ti Gong

Suhe Teahouse Venue: Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World



Nestled along Suzhou Creek, a quaint teahouse has opened its doors as a respite from the summer heat. Suhe Teahouse, at the sunken plaza of Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, will open through August 11. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a 5.5-meter-high waterfall cascading against lush trees and bamboo. Surrounded by a meandering stream and wisps of curling smoke, one feels transported into a dynamic Eastern scene. Several restaurants and bars have extended their hours. Some have bilingual menus to cater to international guests.

Ti Gong

Joy Universe' Venue: Jing'an Joy City



Jing'an Joy City, revered as a mecca for ACGN (animation, comics, games, and novels) enthusiasts, is hosting the "Joy Universe" ACGN extravaganza. Fourteen pop-up events showcasing beloved anime and cultural IPs will take place through September. Visitors can already check out the world of popular manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen" in its pop-up store, which will open until August 7. Spanning 350 square meters, the store recreates iconic scenes from the series and offers a selection of more than 300 limited-edition products. The Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo has opened a pop-up store to cash in on its reputation as one of the most popular zoos in China due to its animal-friendly habitats, livestreams and unique merchandise. It will remain open until September 1. August brings even more excitement with two major events: a pop-up store celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Gintama" and an exhibition dedicated to "Evangelion."



