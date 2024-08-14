﻿
Feature / District

Pony Testing expands EMC laboratory in Songjiang

SHINE
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Electromagnetic compatibility testing evaluates electronic products for electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic susceptibility.
SHINE
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Pony Testing expands EMC laboratory in Songjiang

Pony Testing International Group has significantly expanded and upgraded its electromagnetic compatibility laboratory in Songjiang, greatly enhancing its EMC testing capabilities.

EMC testing evaluates electronic products for electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic susceptibility. Its purpose is to assess the impact of electromagnetic radiation from electronic and electrical products on human health, public power networks and other electrical devices, making it a crucial quality indicator.

As a leading third-party EMC laboratory, Pony Testing's newly expanded facility in Songjiang now includes a comprehensive range of EMC testing areas and equipment. The laboratory features a 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber, a 1-meter semi-anechoic chamber, an EMC-shielded room and multiple electronic and electrical testing rooms.

This expanded facility will significantly benefit the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor enterprises by providing enhanced EMC testing and certification services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Beijing, the company is a leading player in China's testing industry. It operates over 30 large-scale laboratories and over 150 specialized labs with nearly 7,000 employees nationwide.

Pony Testing's EMC laboratory will continue to provide comprehensive, one-stop EMC testing services supported by standardized management, advanced testing methods, and extensive experience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     