Pony Testing expands EMC laboratory in Songjiang

Pony Testing International Group has significantly expanded and upgraded its electromagnetic compatibility laboratory in Songjiang, greatly enhancing its EMC testing capabilities.

EMC testing evaluates electronic products for electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic susceptibility. Its purpose is to assess the impact of electromagnetic radiation from electronic and electrical products on human health, public power networks and other electrical devices, making it a crucial quality indicator.

As a leading third-party EMC laboratory, Pony Testing's newly expanded facility in Songjiang now includes a comprehensive range of EMC testing areas and equipment. The laboratory features a 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber, a 1-meter semi-anechoic chamber, an EMC-shielded room and multiple electronic and electrical testing rooms.

This expanded facility will significantly benefit the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor enterprises by providing enhanced EMC testing and certification services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Beijing, the company is a leading player in China's testing industry. It operates over 30 large-scale laboratories and over 150 specialized labs with nearly 7,000 employees nationwide.

Pony Testing's EMC laboratory will continue to provide comprehensive, one-stop EMC testing services supported by standardized management, advanced testing methods, and extensive experience.