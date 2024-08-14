﻿
Feature / District

Discover Chenshan Botanical Garden at night

SHINE
  16:01 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Explore the wonders of Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang after the sun sets and a cool breeze sweeps in.
SHINE
  16:01 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Discover Chenshan Botanical Garden at night

Children gaze curiously at the plants and small animals at night.

Escape the daytime heat with a night tour of Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang. As the sun sets and a cool breeze sweeps in, families can explore the garden's wonders after dark.

The night tour features three main greenhouses: the Rare and Exotic Plants Greenhouse, the Succulents Greenhouse and the Tropical Flower and Fruit Greenhouse.

The Rare and Exotic Plants Greenhouse displays the extraordinary survival and evolution stories of plants. Highlights include the world's most dangerous tree, Antiaris toxicaria, as well as the interesting strangler fig.

The Succulents Greenhouse, themed "Smart Water Use," shows plants from arid regions of Australia, Africa and the Americas. Marvel at the huge cactus and the old Welwitschia mirabilis, sometimes known as the "living fossil," which can live for over a thousand years. You might even see the uncommon night-blooming of broad-leaved epiphyllum, a truly "once-in-a-blue-moon" occurrence.

The Tropical Flower and Fruit Greenhouse spans 5,521 square meters and is divided into themed regions such as the Tropical Garden, Palm Plaza and Economic Plant Zone. It's a visual feast, with over 600 plant species and more than 100 flower varieties. Explore the bright Bird of Paradise and see Arabic coffee plantations.

The night tour is more than simply a plant-viewing experience; it is also engaging and educational. Children can participate in age-appropriate guided excursions, where they will learn amazing facts about plants that thrive at night.

Tour Dates:

- July: 20, 27, 28

- August: 4, 10, 17

- Custom dates available for groups

Time: 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     