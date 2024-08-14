Discover Chenshan Botanical Garden at night

Escape the daytime heat with a night tour of Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang. As the sun sets and a cool breeze sweeps in, families can explore the garden's wonders after dark.

The night tour features three main greenhouses: the Rare and Exotic Plants Greenhouse, the Succulents Greenhouse and the Tropical Flower and Fruit Greenhouse.

The Rare and Exotic Plants Greenhouse displays the extraordinary survival and evolution stories of plants. Highlights include the world's most dangerous tree, Antiaris toxicaria, as well as the interesting strangler fig.

The Succulents Greenhouse, themed "Smart Water Use," shows plants from arid regions of Australia, Africa and the Americas. Marvel at the huge cactus and the old Welwitschia mirabilis, sometimes known as the "living fossil," which can live for over a thousand years. You might even see the uncommon night-blooming of broad-leaved epiphyllum, a truly "once-in-a-blue-moon" occurrence.

The Tropical Flower and Fruit Greenhouse spans 5,521 square meters and is divided into themed regions such as the Tropical Garden, Palm Plaza and Economic Plant Zone. It's a visual feast, with over 600 plant species and more than 100 flower varieties. Explore the bright Bird of Paradise and see Arabic coffee plantations.

The night tour is more than simply a plant-viewing experience; it is also engaging and educational. Children can participate in age-appropriate guided excursions, where they will learn amazing facts about plants that thrive at night.

Tour Dates:

- July: 20, 27, 28

- August: 4, 10, 17

- Custom dates available for groups

Time: 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM