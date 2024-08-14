﻿
Comau showcases solution for enhanced automation

A global leader in industrial automation, Comau, which entered the new energy sector in 2016, combines innovative engineering solutions with user-friendly automation technologies.
Comau executives participate in the global unveiling ceremony of their latest innovation in the auto manufacturing sector.

Comau, a prominent Songjiang-based company, showcased its latest advancements in automotive manufacturing and globally debuted its independently developed Hairpin flat wire stator complete line solution.

The recently launched Hairpin stator line solution integrates high-precision automation modules, ensuring a high product qualification rate while also supporting the production of various flat wire motors. This facilitates product model changes and upgrades, accelerating the product launch process.

"This solution achieves convenient reconfigurable setups through standardized, modular lean design," said Suo Lei, Comau's chief technology officer for the Asia-Pacific region. "By providing stable equipment functionality, it helps customers reduce costs, enhance efficiency, improve product quality and competitiveness, thus promoting the large-scale production of electric drive systems for new energy vehicles."

As a global leader in industrial automation, Comau combines innovative engineering solutions with user-friendly automation technologies. With over 50 years of experience and a presence in every major industrial country, the company helps businesses maximize the potential of digital manufacturing.

Comau entered the new energy business sector in 2016, focusing on overcoming technical challenges and continuously developing cutting-edge automation solutions.

The product launch also featured a series of automation and digital innovation technologies, including the MATE series of wearable robotic solutions for shoulder, back and waist support. During the electric drive technology session, Comau's technical experts introduced their innovative applications of electric drive technology, the company's entire value chain business for batteries, and solutions for motor housings and lightweight processing.

Leveraging its innovation and digitalization centers in Shanghai, Comau continuously advances the localization of its technology and services. It has delivered over 140 large assembly line projects nationwide, accounting for approximately 50 percent of its global assembly line projects.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
