Songjiang parks are great for alfresco dining

With its natural beauty, Songjiang boasts several "natural oxygen bars." These Songjiang parks are perfect for a relaxing "Wildeat," or dining outdoors.

Dining outside is the newest social media fad among young urbanites, known as "Wildeat." It encourages office workers to take a break from their buildings, eat, and relax in the great outdoors.

Shanghai is a true park city, with over 800 parks. Known for its natural beauty, Songjiang is home to numerous "natural oxygen bars." These are some of the nicest parks in Songjiang for a calm and comfortable "Wildeat."



Wulong Lake Park An oasis of calm amidst the busy metropolis is Wulong Lake Park, which is encircled by business districts. Constructed across Wulong Lake, the park provides a peaceful fusion of vegetation and water, featuring grassy spaces ideal for picnics and beachfront platforms.

Location: Southeast of the Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang, about 160 meters from Guangfulin Road.

Songjiang Central Park With its spacious grass, peaceful lake, wooden walks, and seaside platforms, Songjiang Central Park exudes a relaxed environment. There are lots of picnic areas throughout the park. Beautiful dappled light is created by the plane and ginkgo trees that border the park's fitness routes. This place is tranquil and refreshing for a stroll after dinner.

Location: Intersection of Yuanzhong Road and Nanqing Road.

Songjiang Civic Square The Songjiang Civic Square is another excellent place for "Wildeat." This beautifully landscaped park provides a tranquil haven with its winding hallways, wooden bridges, and little rivers. Get together with pals, sip coffee, and unwind in the tranquil surroundings. The beautiful surroundings and refreshing breeze make it the perfect place for a peaceful break.

Location: No. 1 Yuanzhong Road, south of the district government.

Sixian Park Sixian Park is more than 12,000 square meters with water lilies, spires, passageways, and cascading water elements. Savor a leisurely meal on the expansive grounds while the sound of running water adds to the tranquil ambiance and sunlight peeking through the trees.

Location: Northeast corner of the intersection of Sixian Road and Renmin North Road.

Jiuke Oasis Park Jiuke Oasis Park is ideal for yoga, camping, and strolls. It is surrounded by flowers, trees, and birdsong. Relax with dinner on a bench beneath the trees or take a calm morning yoga class by the lake. Bring your loved ones along for outdoor meals and camping on the weekends.

Location: Intersection of Zhongxin Road and Zhujin Road in Jiuting Town