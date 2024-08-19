﻿
Feature / District

City doctors save baby's life after epic journey to hospital

  15:19 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0
Four-month-old Momo had to be resuscitated several times as he and his mother traveled 2,200 kilometers to seek help from doctors at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.
Ti Gong

Four-month-old baby Momo with a congenital respiratory disorder is cured by doctors at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University. He had endured a 2,200-kilometer journey from Xining in Qinghai Province before arriving at the hospital in Minhang District in early July. Along the way, he had been looked after by railway workers, public security officers and emergency personnel. Momo received surgery at the Minhang hospital and was able to breathe naturally without a ventilator three days after the operation. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this month.

A four-month-old baby with a congenital respiratory disorder has been discharged from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University earlier this month after treatment.

Momo had endured a 2,200-kilometer journey from Xining in Qinghai Province before arriving at the hospital in Minhang District in early July. Along the way, he had been looked after by railway workers, public security officers and emergency personnel.

Momo suffered multiple cardiac arrests during the trip, with medical professionals saving his life each time.

At the hospital's emergency room he again suffered a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure but after treatment was able to be transferred to the ICU.

Several cardiac experts met to develop a treatment plan and Momo received surgery.

His mother, Ma, wept with joy and expressed her gratitude to both the medical personnel at the at hospital and those who had helped during the journey.

"My child was in extreme emergency. We sought help from the train conductor, the local traffic officer and public security officer, and finally arrived at the hospital timely. I might have lost my child if any postponement happened," said Ma.

"The baby's condition was severe, due to the disease itself and the long journey. We quickly accepted him through our green emergency channel," said Ye Ming, director of the hospital's cardiothoracic surgery department.

Doctors from the ICU, cardiac monitoring, respiratory, anesthesiology, otolaryngology and cardiology departments got together to determine the cause of the baby's extremely narrow trachea.

They found he was suffering from pulmonary artery sling syndrome and that an operation could be the cure.

"The medical parlance 'pulmonary artery sling' is actually the left pulmonary artery. The trachea of the baby had somehow been oppressed by the left pulmonary artery and grown abnormally. We used an advanced 'slide' technology to finally solve the problem," said Zhang Huifeng, deputy director of the hospital's cardiothoracic surgery department.

Momo was able to breathe naturally without a ventilator three days after the operation.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
