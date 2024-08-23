﻿
Historic Guyi Garden unveils a revitalized splendor

A symbol of classical Chinese garden artistry in Jiading District has been transformed with a commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modern ecological practices.
Guyi Garden in Jiading District, a symbol of classical Chinese garden artistry, has unveiled a magnificent transformation.

Initially built over 500 years ago during the Jiajing period (1521-1567) of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the original main entrance of the historic garden has been meticulously revitalized, blending tradition with renewed splendor.

Yu Chao

The restored entrance in the northwest corner of Guyi Garden.

Step through the newly restored entrance in the garden’s northwest corner, visitors are greeted by a black pine stretching lush branches as if embracing them, while a lacebark pine in the corner stands sentinel, embodying noble aspirations.

Nearby, elegant lake stones whisper tales of the garden’s storied past, inviting visitors to pause and soak in the serene beauty.

Continuing the journey, visitors arrive at the north courtyard, a masterpiece of classical landscaping after renovation.

This area seamlessly integrates natural elements, featuring rockeries, winding paths and artfully arranged plants that mimic the grandeur of mountains and rivers. The interplay of yellow stone rockeries and delicate bonsai plants creates a tranquil, picturesque scene that feels like a painting.

A standout feature of the renovation is the “Twelve Flowers” window display, where traditional brick carving techniques bring floral motifs to life, extending the garden’s beauty beyond its walls.

These intricately carved windows allow passersby to take a glimpse of the garden’s enchanting scenery from the outside.

With nearly 1,000 square meters of new green space added, Guyi Garden’s renovation encompasses landscape, architectural and installation improvements.

This transformation does more than simply rejuvenate a historic treasure. It also invites visitors to immerse themselves in the timeless elegance and serene charm of classical Chinese garden design.

Guyi Garden
