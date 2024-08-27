﻿
Lingang presents solution to cross-border data security concerns

The "Lingang solution" will be the key to promote the orderly cross-border flow of data security for China, Chen Jinshan, Party secretary of Lingang, told a news briefing.
The "Lingang solution" will be the key to promote the orderly cross-border flow of data for China, officials said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Chen Jinshan, Party secretary of Lingang, said the special area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone would continuously improve rules and regulations for cross-border data flow, and enrich the development of application scenarios.

"In line with the form of 'negative list plus positive guidance,' we will promote the cross-border classification and grading management of key areas of data, and provide a 'Lingang solution' for the country to promote the safe and orderly cross-border flow of data," Chen said.

"Taking the construction of a DEPA cooperation zone as a starting point, we will promote the implementation of more scenarios such as electronic bills of lading, electronic invoices, and digital identity authentication; highlight the characteristics of offshore cross-border finance; and promote the development of financial openness and innovation.

At the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the Lingang Special Area, Chen also said, "Lingang is to adhere to the development of the advanced manufacturing industry as a key task and focus on building a 'city of innovation and entrepreneurship'."

A test ground of China's further comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up, Lingang is to highlight the development of the digital economy industry and to continuously improve the urban functions, Chen said.

The Shanghai government upgraded its support for Lingang this year in five aspects, according to Chen Yanfeng, deputy director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

First was to better gather and utilize global high-end and new factor resources.

The second was to build a full chain and full process scientific and technological innovation system.

The third was to lay out key industries with international market competitiveness.

The fourth was to expand the carrying space for high-level opening-up to the outside world.

Last but not least,was to improve the guarantee mechanism.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
