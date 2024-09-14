Recycling booth offers refunds for residents' waste

A recycling booth with an educational function is now operational at Lane 300 Xinchun Road, in Minhang District's Zhuanqiao Town.

The booth, a "Shanghai Recycling Trend" service station, is the first of 45 similar facilities expected in the district.

Nearby residents can submit recyclable material with some refunds, through face-to-face, telephone or online booking.

"Recyclables account for 40-50 percent of our daily household waste. The service station offers sorting, reception, storage, recycling education and charity services," said an official with Zhuanqiao's urban construction center.

Inside the booth, five transparent boxes stand in a row, each over a meter high. They take glass, metal, plastics, paper and clothing, according to cartoon illustrations.

There are shelves for bulky items such as cartons.

Recyclables are weighed and residents can scan a QR code for a refund.

A wall has been reserved for education. White cubes on the wall have written descriptions of one category of recyclable and on the backs are the corresponding real items.

"We had a stereotype that middle-aged and senior citizens prefer recycling. Yet as a matter of fact, quite a few young people come to visit the booth," said a worker at the booth.

Trials of the booth began in mid-July. It is now open from 12pm to 4pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

By the 21st of August, 150 people had visited the booth with the majority of recyclables cartons, plastic bottles and fabric.

So far the recycled cartons, fabric, plastics, glasses and zip-top cans have weighed 300, 70, 32.5, 54 and 4.5 kilograms, respectively.

The booth also offers a resting stop for sanitation workers, deliverymen and other outdoor workers, serving them instant noodles, water and some free medical supplies.