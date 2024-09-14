Feature / District

Recycling booth offers refunds for residents' waste

Cui Songge Zang Zun Yang Yang
  12:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
"Shanghai Recycling Trend" service station now in operation at Lane 300 Xinchuan Road in Zhuanqiao Town is the first of 45 similar facilities expected in Minhang District.
Cui Songge Zang Zun Yang Yang
  12:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0

A recycling booth with an educational function is now operational at Lane 300 Xinchun Road, in Minhang District's Zhuanqiao Town.

The booth, a "Shanghai Recycling Trend" service station, is the first of 45 similar facilities expected in the district.

Nearby residents can submit recyclable material with some refunds, through face-to-face, telephone or online booking.

"Recyclables account for 40-50 percent of our daily household waste. The service station offers sorting, reception, storage, recycling education and charity services," said an official with Zhuanqiao's urban construction center.

Inside the booth, five transparent boxes stand in a row, each over a meter high. They take glass, metal, plastics, paper and clothing, according to cartoon illustrations.

There are shelves for bulky items such as cartons.

Recyclables are weighed and residents can scan a QR code for a refund.

A wall has been reserved for education. White cubes on the wall have written descriptions of one category of recyclable and on the backs are the corresponding real items.

"We had a stereotype that middle-aged and senior citizens prefer recycling. Yet as a matter of fact, quite a few young people come to visit the booth," said a worker at the booth.

Trials of the booth began in mid-July. It is now open from 12pm to 4pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

By the 21st of August, 150 people had visited the booth with the majority of recyclables cartons, plastic bottles and fabric.

So far the recycled cartons, fabric, plastics, glasses and zip-top cans have weighed 300, 70, 32.5, 54 and 4.5 kilograms, respectively.

The booth also offers a resting stop for sanitation workers, deliverymen and other outdoor workers, serving them instant noodles, water and some free medical supplies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     