Hanfu craze gathers momentum during Mid-Autumn Festival

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-09-19
A rising number of Chinese now prefer wearing hanfu attire for special occasions and on holidays as they seek a connection to the past.
Subtitles by Yang Yang, Marc Tessier.

A growing number of Chinese now prefer to wear hanfu clothing for holidays and celebrations. On the Mid-Autumn Festival, hanfu enthusiasts launched a garden tour in Guyi Garden,Jiading District. People on the tour are invited to join in activities like moon goddess worshipping and a hanfu dance performance. The full moon at Zhouqiao Ancient Street is also symbolic of Jiading.

A saying in Chinese goes: "The moon is even fuller on the night after the Mid-Autumn Festival." So treasure the opportunity tonight and admire the beautiful full moon now.

Ti Gong

Hanfu enthusiasts launched a garden tour in Guyi Garden,Jiading District.

Ti Gong

The moon worshipping ritual

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Guyi Garden
