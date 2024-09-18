Hanfu craze gathers momentum during Mid-Autumn Festival

A growing number of Chinese now prefer to wear hanfu clothing for holidays and celebrations. On the Mid-Autumn Festival, hanfu enthusiasts launched a garden tour in Guyi Garden,Jiading District. People on the tour are invited to join in activities like moon goddess worshipping and a hanfu dance performance. The full moon at Zhouqiao Ancient Street is also symbolic of Jiading.

A saying in Chinese goes: "The moon is even fuller on the night after the Mid-Autumn Festival." So treasure the opportunity tonight and admire the beautiful full moon now.