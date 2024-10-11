Race starts tomorrow for Chongming leg of UCI Women's WorldTour 2024

The highly anticipated the Tour of Chongming Island – UCI Women's WorldTour 2024 will start tomorrow. Eighteen teams from around the world and 108 professional cyclists will compete over a total distance of 349.3 kilometers.



During the three-day race, competitors will cross 17 townships in Chongming District, passing through characteristic landmarks and beside scenic spots such as the Yangtze River Bridge, Changxing Island Country Park, Lotus Expo Park, Mingzhu Lake Park and Shanghai Sports Training Base.

The racers will be immersed in the achievements of Chongming Ecological Island construction, where they can appreciate the beauty of Chongming's countryside, ecology and culture, and feel the warmth and hospitality of the Shanghai people.

The UCI Women's WorldTour 2024 has 27 stops worldwide, including 13 multi-day events in France, Spain, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. The Tour of Chongming Island remains the only women's multi-day tour in the China.

"The Tour of Chongming Island is an international A-class event in China. It is of the same 2.WWT level as the famous Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta cycling races," said Feng Baozhong, vice chairman of the Chinese Cycling Association.

In the three-day competition, the first stage is the Chongxi Stage, covering a total distance of 108.9 kilometers; the second stage is the Chongdong Stage, with a total distance of 129 kilometers; and the third stage is the Chongzhong Stage & City Circle Race, with a total distance of 111.4 kilometers, Feng said.

"Among the cyclists, there are six national champions, 16 women's stage champions and 12 event champions. The 2023 team overall champion Roland and the UAD team represented by the 2023 individual overall champion will continue to compete this time," Feng told Shanghai Daily.

Luo Wenhua, deputy director of Shanghai Sports Bureau, spoke of the preparation and the characteristics of this year's event.

"This year's race still highlights the natural environment and ecological advantages of Chongming. Crossing the Yangtze River Bridge, Chenjia Town Bicycle Theme Park, Shanghai Sports Training Base, Dongtan Wetland Park and Xisha Mingzhu Lake Scenic Area, the event showcases the new achievements of Chongming's world-class ecological island," he said.