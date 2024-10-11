Race starts tomorrow for Chongming leg of UCI Women's WorldTour 2024
The highly anticipated the Tour of Chongming Island – UCI Women's WorldTour 2024 will start tomorrow. Eighteen teams from around the world and 108 professional cyclists will compete over a total distance of 349.3 kilometers.
During the three-day race, competitors will cross 17 townships in Chongming District, passing through characteristic landmarks and beside scenic spots such as the Yangtze River Bridge, Changxing Island Country Park, Lotus Expo Park, Mingzhu Lake Park and Shanghai Sports Training Base.
The racers will be immersed in the achievements of Chongming Ecological Island construction, where they can appreciate the beauty of Chongming's countryside, ecology and culture, and feel the warmth and hospitality of the Shanghai people.
The UCI Women's WorldTour 2024 has 27 stops worldwide, including 13 multi-day events in France, Spain, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. The Tour of Chongming Island remains the only women's multi-day tour in the China.
"The Tour of Chongming Island is an international A-class event in China. It is of the same 2.WWT level as the famous Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta cycling races," said Feng Baozhong, vice chairman of the Chinese Cycling Association.
In the three-day competition, the first stage is the Chongxi Stage, covering a total distance of 108.9 kilometers; the second stage is the Chongdong Stage, with a total distance of 129 kilometers; and the third stage is the Chongzhong Stage & City Circle Race, with a total distance of 111.4 kilometers, Feng said.
"Among the cyclists, there are six national champions, 16 women's stage champions and 12 event champions. The 2023 team overall champion Roland and the UAD team represented by the 2023 individual overall champion will continue to compete this time," Feng told Shanghai Daily.
Luo Wenhua, deputy director of Shanghai Sports Bureau, spoke of the preparation and the characteristics of this year's event.
"This year's race still highlights the natural environment and ecological advantages of Chongming. Crossing the Yangtze River Bridge, Chenjia Town Bicycle Theme Park, Shanghai Sports Training Base, Dongtan Wetland Park and Xisha Mingzhu Lake Scenic Area, the event showcases the new achievements of Chongming's world-class ecological island," he said.
This year's event will present four major highlights, Luo added.
Firstly, the event coincides with the end of the National Day holiday, and the popularity of "sports plus tourism" during the holiday week will continue to be promoted.
Secondly, Amateur elite competitions will be conducted prior to the main event, adhering to the standards of professional competitions, with the aim of promoting the development of cycling.
Furthermore, multi-channel interactive and integrated communication will be adopted to enhance news coverage and generate a vibrant atmosphere for the event.
Last but not least, by integrating culture, sports, business and travel as the competition's organizing model, the event will offer a rich and diverse array of supporting activities, providing a wonderful experience for everyone involved.
In the opinion of Chongming District Director Li Jun, The Tour of Chongming Island – UCI Women's WorldTour 2024 is one of the concrete measures to implement and carry out the "Chongming World-class Ecological Island Development Plan Outline (2021-2035)" and the "Shanghai Sports Development Regulations."
In recent years, Chongming has been committed to advancing green ecology, sustainable production, and lifestyle greening, crafting a national ecological civilization calling card. It has set a benchmark for green development within the Yangtze River region and propelled the growth of its sports industry through the event economy and the stimulation of sports consumption.
Li said that Chongming has a flat terrain, superior ecology and favorable climate, making it an ideal location for cycling.
In an ongoing effort to enhance its cycling infrastructure, Chongming is developing a high-standard leisure bicycle greenway with a layout described as "one ring, five circles, 15 longitudes and multiple spots," as well as a "bicycle town" in Chenjia Town. These initiatives aim to provide the public with outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend cycling with tourism, sightseeing, leisure and entertainment.
Public cycling events, such as the Yangtze River Delta Island Elite Race, Island Cycling Tour and Dongtan Cycling Festival, are held every year, forming a distinctive and widely influential brand image of cycling sports.
The "Everyone Can Bike" program is carried out in all primary schools in Chongming, aiming to instill in students the principles of low-carbon living and green travel, and to nurture talent in cycling.
Event Schedule
Chongxi Stage
October 15, 11:40am - 2:30pm
Start / End: Chongming New City Park
Competition distance: 108.9km
Competition route: Chongming New City Park (starting point) → Gulangyu Road → Chenhai Highway → Sanshuang Highway → Beiyan Highway → Hezuo Highway → Honghai Highway (passing through Miaozhen Town and Sanxing Town) → Beiyan Highway →
Xingcun Highway (via Xincun Township) → Baixin Highway → Beiyan Highway → Chenhai Highway → Xinjian Highway → Sanhua Highway → Mingzhu Lake Road → Chongxi Highway (reverse lane) → Rainbow Bridge (entering the main road) → Baigang Highway → Chenhai Highway → Honghai Highway → Chenhai Highway → Gulangyu Road → Chongming New City Park (Terminal)
Chongdong Stage
October 16, 11:10am - 2:30pm
Start: Changxing Island Country Park
End: Chongming New City Park
Competition distance: 129km
Competition route: Changxing Island Country Park (starting point) → Qiugan Road → Panyuan Road → Shanghai Shaanxi Expressway (Yangtze River Bridge) → Chenhai Highway → Dongtan Avenue → Zhongbin Road → Lanhai Road → Lanhai Road E.→ Dongtan Avenue → Zhongbin Road → Yuhong Road → Anxiu Road (via Chenjia Town) → Beiyan Highway → Antong Road → Anzhen Road → Yuhong Road → Beichen Highway → Caogang Highway → Jibang Highway → Chenjian Highway → Xiangbao Highway → Chongming Avenue → Baozhen Middle Road (via Baozhen Town) → Baozhen Road N.→ Gangyan Highway → Beiyan Highway → Qianshu Highway → Caogang Highway → Beixin Highway → Pingyue Road (via Dongping Town) → Beiyan Highway → Huabo Avenue → Jianshe Highway → Baodao Road → Chongming Avenue (reverse lane) →Chongming New City Park (Terminal)
Chongzhong Stage & the City Circle Race
October 17, 11:40am - 2:30pm
Competition distance: 111.4km
Outer ring: 30.9km
Inner ring: 11.5km × 7 laps
Competition route: Chongming New City Park (starting point) → Chongming Avenue → Xinmei Road → Xinhe Highway (passing through Xinhe Town) → Xinzhong Road → Tuancheng Highway → Baodao Road (reverse lane) → Qiaosong Road → Gulangyu Road → Gaodao Road → Ximen Road → Beimen Road → Yijiangshan Road → Chongming Avenue (seven rounds) → Baodao Road → Qiaosong Road → Gulangyu Road → Gaodao Road → Ximen Road → Beimen Road → Yijiangshang Road → Chongming New City Park (Terminal)