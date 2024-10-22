﻿
Savoring the flavors of home

Zhiwei Restaurant stays true to tradition for this classic comfort food, using just a few ingredients – salted pork, Chinese sausage, carrots, and fresh greens – mixed with rice.
Savoring the flavors of home

Tucked next to Wenwen Pastries on Zhongshan Road E., Zhiwei Restaurant may look simple from the outside, but it is a local favorite, known for its delicious, affordable home-style dishes. Among its offerings, one dish stands out: Salted Pork and Vegetable Rice (咸肉菜饭).

This classic Shanghainese comfort food, also known as "咸酸饭," is a staple in many households. Zhiwei's version stays true to tradition, using just a few ingredients – salted pork, Chinese sausage, carrots and fresh greens – all mixed with perfectly cooked rice. The magic lies in its simplicity. Each ingredient is stir-fried, then steamed in a rice cooker, resulting in a dish where every grain of rice absorbs the rich flavors of the pork and sausage.

Address: 141, Zhongshan Road E.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Zhongshan Road
