﻿
Feature / District

Minhang firm's vision: Flying taxis aim for airborne service by 2027

Song Shiqing Yang Yang
  08:20 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Shanghai TCab Technology Co says its E20 eVTOL vehicle will cost around the same as taking a taxi on the ground but able to get its passengers to their destinations quicker.
Song Shiqing Yang Yang
  08:20 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Minhang firm's vision: Flying taxis aim for airborne service by 2027
Ti Gong

TCab Tech's E20 electric Vertical Take-off and Landing vehicle (eVTOL)

Minhang-based Shanghai TCab Technology Co said its E20 electric Vertical Take-off and Landing vehicle (eVTOL) is expected to gain its type and airworthiness certificates by 2027 and that a price of 3 or 4 yuan (42-57 US cents) per kilometer on average is considered affordable.

According to the "Shanghai Low Latitude Economy High Quality Development Plan (2024-2027)," Shanghai will develop into a highland of low latitude economy industry innovation, its commercial application highland and operation service highland. By 2027 its low latitude economy industrial scale will achieve 50 billion yuan and the city will become part of the Yangtze River Delta inter-provincial low latitude air traffic city league.

To achieve this, control of flight cost is judged essential.

The eVTOL, relying on low cost, minimum noise and comfortable interior design, offers a possible solution. The vehicle requires only a 100-200 square-meter clearing on top of a building and a charging pile to achieve take-off and landing.

"A vectored thrust eVTOL is more likely to be widely applicable," said Huang Yongwei, founder of Shanghai TCab Technology Co, the first vectored thrust eVTOL research and development company nationwide.

"And only a vectored thrust eVTOL can offer a price at 3-4 yuan per kilometers that is mostly equivalent to a ground taxis," Huang added.

Currently eVTOLs can be categorized as multi-rotor, lift and cruise, and vectored thrust.

The vectored thrust, considered the next generation of eVTOLs, relies on a rotary rotor to achieve take-off and landing, while reducing aerodynamic drag during level flight, as well as the entire weight of the vehicle. Its research also poses the highest difficulties.

"People said the low latitude economy is at its embryo stage and you are developing the most difficult eVTOL," Huang said.

The company said it once tried the lift and cruise eVTOL, a vehicle type requiring less research effort, but its weighty electromotors can reduce speed and forecast a higher ticket price.

Globally there are six eVTOL listed companies and among them Joby, Archer and Vertical are developing rotary rotor eVTOLs. Domestically, universities with top research capacities in the field – Northwestern Polytechnical University, Beihang University and Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics – are choosing vectored thrust as the technology to be tackled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yangtze River
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     