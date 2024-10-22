Donghua's innovative paper costumes wow Lyonese

At the closing ceremony of the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, on September 15, Donghua University's innovative paper costumes charmed the audience with their distinctive blend of tradition and modernity.

The university team used paper as the primary material, combining traditional and modern aspects to demonstrate the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures through design.

"We selected 20 paper series outfits and 10 'Future' series designs from nearly 100 proposals, bringing them from Shanghai to Lyon," said Professor Zhang Zufang of Donghua University's College of Fashion and Design. The costumes, made of lightweight, durable paper, included laser-cut fabrics, photochromic materials, AI-generated designs and 3D printing, pushing the limits of traditional garment-making and demonstrating the seamless integration of technology and art.

The production team also used the ancient Chinese mortise and tenon technique for costume creation, which eliminated the need for traditional sewing or adhesives. The designs featured symbolic elements like Shanghai's white magnolia, which represents purity, and the iris, which represents friendship. The combination of Eastern architectural delicacy and Western grandeur communicated dynamic harmony, representing their motto: "Where there is a skill, there is a way."

This huge endeavor involved nearly 50 team members, ranging from senior professors in their seventies to freshmen. Despite several obstacles, they successfully demonstrated Chinese cultural features, the essence of Shanghai and the enthusiasm of young talent in vocational skills.

"It was a great honor to represent Shanghai and our country at such a prominent international event," said Xia Kunpeng, an undergraduate student majoring in fashion design and performance. "To stand on a global stage at this age and present the charm of China's young generation fills me with excitement and pride."

Shanghai will host the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026.