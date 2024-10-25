Nanxiang Ancient Town opens first homestay

The Chaxi Haipai Homestay began a soft opening on October 20, becoming the first homestay or Airbnb-style accommodation in Nanxiang Ancient Town.

The Chaxi Haipai Homestay began a soft opening on October 20, becoming the first homestay or Airbnb-style accommodation in Nanxiang Ancient Town. Decorated similarly to small vintage shops in Shanghai in the 1970s and ‘80s, its six rooms feature traditional Chinese aesthetics.

The main building of the homestay was transformed from the former Nanxiang Old Street Company’s administrative office building, with the ground floor functioning as a teahouse and restaurant, and the first floor as guest rooms. There is also a detached guest room, transformed from a bar, containing two beds. Its window is open to the river, so guests can enjoy the view. The washrooms and drawing rooms in each suite also adopt a retro style. “All the doors and windows are renovated from the building’s original door and window boards,” said Mu Jing, head of the homestay project. “We specially invited craftsmen with 30 years of experience to complete the paint removal and anti-rust treatment, and then restored it to its original state, ensuring its original outlook.”

