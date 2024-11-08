Daning Function Zone shifts to 'culture and technology' model

The Daning Function Zone in Jing'an District is fast becoming one of the city's most dynamic innovation hubs, a transformation highlighted at Friday's promotion conference at the National Exhibition and Convention Center during the ongoing China International Import Expo.

In just three years, Daning has shifted from a focus on cultural and creative industries to a more diversified model that blends "culture and technology." The zone now hosts 474 innovation companies and is developing two key industry clusters: Daning Innovation Valley and Daning Digital Hub.

Daning Innovation Valley focuses on sectors such as integrated circuit design, chip development, and smart health, aiming to drive technological innovation and fuel economic growth. Daning Digital Hub is centered around digital security with an emphasis on data protection, helping businesses in the region navigate the digital transformation.

Beyond technology, Daning is also nurturing creative industries like film, eSports, and the metaverse.

It is home to the International Film and Television Park Circum-Shanghai University, which brings together film education, production, distribution, and cultural promotion. To date, 340 film and TV companies have settled in the park, producing 279 films and TV shows, including hits like "Dying to Survive," "Hidden Blade," and "Blossoms Shanghai."

In the booming eSports sector, Daning has become a magnet for top companies and teams such as EDG, Riot Games, and Activision. It also hosts the Esports Shanghai Masters, an annual international tournament. This year's event is set to take place in early December.

With its mix of technology, culture, and creativity, the Daning Function Zone is positioning itself as a leading destination for innovation, attracting both local and global companies to shape the future of these fast-evolving industries.