﻿
Feature / District

Locally grown strawberries bearing fruits

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
The unusually warm weather this autumn has delayed the blooming and ripening period, but fret not, the tasty berries are expected in grocery stores and markets in a few weeks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0

As the leaves fall and the winter chill sets in, strawberry plants have already begun to bloom, with some even bearing fruit. The berries are expected to hit the market by mid-December in Qingpu.

At the Baihe Town Honghe Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative, rows of strawberries grow inside greenhouses with many small white flowers blooming among the lush green leaves. Bees and butterflies shuttle between the flowers, occasionally landing on the strawberry stamens to pollinate and collect nectar. Inside the greenhouses, farmers are busy weeding and preparing film as “winter clothes” for the seedlings to ensure they survive winter.

Locally grown strawberries bearing fruits

“This year, the temperature has been relatively warm, and the differentiation of strawberry flower buds requires two conditions — a low temperature and short daylight hours. So, the high temperature delayed the differentiation, and the planting time was postponed,” explained Shen Linhua, who is in charge of the cooperative.

“This year, the strawberry ripening and blooming period will be about 20 days later than previous years. Large quantities of strawberries are expected to be available after mid December.”

The cooperative cultivates 40 mu (2.67 hectares) of strawberries, featuring over 10 new varieties, using biological control for green and safe produce.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     