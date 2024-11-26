Locally grown strawberries bearing fruits

As the leaves fall and the winter chill sets in, strawberry plants have already begun to bloom, with some even bearing fruit. The berries are expected to hit the market by mid-December in Qingpu.

At the Baihe Town Honghe Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative, rows of strawberries grow inside greenhouses with many small white flowers blooming among the lush green leaves. Bees and butterflies shuttle between the flowers, occasionally landing on the strawberry stamens to pollinate and collect nectar. Inside the greenhouses, farmers are busy weeding and preparing film as “winter clothes” for the seedlings to ensure they survive winter.