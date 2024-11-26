﻿
Second phase of Bailian Outlets Qingpu underway

Project to add around 100 shops and 2,500 parking spaces to popular mall which has undergone several renovations since it opened 18 years ago and now has more than 400 shops.
Construction of the second phase of Bailian Outlets Qingpu officially commenced in mid November.

The shopping mall, which has been open for 18 years, is a popular short-trip destination in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Now, with the development of the Zhaoxiang business circle, the shopping landmark is also about to expand.

The construction of a parking lot began this month, and work on the commercial building will start in February, with completion due in 2026.

The second phase project, east of the first phase, will have around 100 shops and 2,500 parking spaces.

The first and second phases will span Xintongbo Pond, connected by two vehicular and pedestrian bridges.

After several renovations, Bailian Outlets Qingpu now has more than 400 shops and over 600 brands, and it has become the first and only outlet in the country to break through the 6 billion yuan (US$827 million) annual sales threshold.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
