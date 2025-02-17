Feature / District

Reflecting on a vivid panorama of life in early Tang Dynasty

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  08:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
"Reflection on the Zhenguan Governance," a Tang Dynasty culture exhibition at Minhang Museum, vividly sheds light on both the lives of important persons as well as common people.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  08:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A pottery chiwen from the graveyard of Li Shimin

    Imaginechina

  • Painted glazed pottery figurines featuring a military officer (left) and a civil official

    Imaginechina

  • Tang tri-colored glazed ceramic pot

    Imaginechina

  • Relics, illustrations and notes at the exhibition combine to present a panorama of politics and social milieu during early Tang Dynasty.

    Imaginechina

"Reflection on the Zhenguan Governance," a Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) culture exhibition, is now on at Minhang Museum and will run through May 5.

Zhenguan refers to the name of the reign of Emperor Li Shimin (AD 599-649) from AD 627 to 649. The exhibition features 132 pieces or sets of cultural relics from 13 museums such as the Zhaoling Museum of Xianyang City, Shaanxi Province; Beijing's National Museum of China; the Shanxi Museum; and the Inner Mongolia Museum.

The relics, illustrations and notes combine to present a panorama of politics, social milieu, cultural exchanges and historic changes during early Tang.

A prelude hall guides visitors through a history of battles the emperor joined when he was a young prince by showcasing six stone reliefs depicting the warhorses he rode to subdue various uprisings nationwide.

Each of the stone horses has an arrow on the butt or the body, suggesting the emperor himself was wounded profusely during the battles.

A very historic item among the exhibits is a gravestone of Yuchi Jingde (AD 585-658), a reliable general for the emperor. The general rescued Li when the latter launched the Xuanwu Gate coup for the crown and was on the verge of being killed by his opponent.

The gravestone weighs more than a ton and its epigraph bears 25 Chinese characters carved in feibai (飞白)calligraphy style characterized by its hollow strokes. Its surroundings are decorated by patterns of peony.

Tang tri-colored glazed ceramics are a highlight among the exhibits.

The glazes have their natural colors of yellow, green and white through firing of glaze with mixed metals such as bronze, iron oxide and lead.

Painted glazed pottery was another craft skill during Tang. Differing from the tri-colored glazed ceramics that reflect colors naturally, the colors on these pottery were painted.

A pair of figurines featuring a civil official and a military officer borrowed from Zhaoling Museum are craftworks of painted glazed pottery. Their colors, patterns and lines are clearer than works of tri-colored glazed ceramics.

"The figurine of the military officer wears mirror armor on his bosom," said Xu Di, head of Minhang Museum's publicity and education department. "Soldiers in the first row of a fighting squad in Tang wore mirror armors. The mirrors reflected sunrays to blind the opponents."

Xu added: "The figurine of the civil official was so subtly carved that we are able to see his earholes. Its connotation shows an emperor's willingness to accept opinions from his subordinates."

"The Portrait of a Smiling Lady" is a mural unearthed from the tomb of the niece of Emperor Li Shimin.

"Women were bound by diverse social norms in ancient times. Yet in Tang some of them were broken and we see historic records of women riding horses," Xu pointed out. "The smiling lady showing her teeth reflects a relaxed social atmosphere."

Chiwen (鸱吻) are decorations on both sides of the main ridge of a roof that functioned as both fire protection and lucky token to ward off evil spirits. The pottery chiwen exhibited this time came from the graveyard of Li Shimin. It weighs 150 kilograms and is 1.5 meters tall.

Another important item, a gilded gold silver teapot, will be displayed at the end of March. The history of the teapot tells about Greek, Persian and Chinese civilizations and trading and exchanges on the ancient silk road.

Venue: Minhang Museum

Dates: Through May 5, 9:30-16:30, Tuesday-Sunday

Tickets: Free

Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd

新镇路1538号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang Museum
Minhang
National Museum of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     