Minhang magic: Welcoming the Year of the Snake with activities galore

Minhang District welcomed the Year of the Snake with a brave embrace of the globe with its merged-IP lantern show, yet basking in its Chinese heritage and human values, as residents bid adieu to the past year.



Lion dance, an intangible culture heritage item of Maqiao Town, was staged during the 2025 Shanghai People's Spring Festival Gathering at Shanghai Exhibition Center on January 26.

The vibrant spirit from the lion dance created a delightful ambience at the Spring Festival gathering.

Back in the early Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) the Maqiao lion dance was a way for locals to celebrate important festivals.

Streets in Maqiao were narrow and crowded then. So performers had to lift their lion lanterns with bamboo sticks. Especially when they were passing a better-off household which had a bigger outdoor clearing, performers would dance with large strides to express their delight in festivities.

Lion dance was listed among Shanghai's and the national intangible culture heritage lists in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

The district also welcomed the Year of the Snake with an extension of lighting belts and bulbs on its century-old artery Humin Road, flyovers, elevated roads, bridges and roadside highrises to send its best New Year's wishes to travelers en route, together with its traditional Xinzhuang Lantern Show and lighting decoration on its commercial complexes.

The Xinzhuang Lantern Show for the Year of the Snake featured the zodiac sign of snake and traditional Chinese culture elements such as jade ruyi, a talisman of good fortune; lotus; and gold ingots. For the first time, organizers of the lantern show joined hands with Hollywood's Warner Bros to apply the classic IP "Tom and Jerry" into the lantern styles.

A haipai (Shanghai-style) village Spring Festival gala was celebrated for the 7th year in Zhaojiacun Village, Huacao Town, on January 24.

The village gala with Shanghai chic style started at 1:30pm with a hybrid of Peking Opera and hip-hop dance, which was a daring blend of the East and West cultures, followed by duet singing, teens' minority folk dance, violin performance and solo singing, magic performance, Blackpool sequence dance, comedy, clapper talk, square dance, acrobatics, Peking Opera singing and the Shanghai local Huju Opera singing.

About 20 expat residents of Huacao Town were invited to enjoy farm culture activities such as picking strawberries, tasting rural dishes, weaving a Chinese red knot and visiting a country market for special new year purchases.

Though the Spring Festival for the Year of the Snake has slid away, some events to relive the festivities are still being held, such as the traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy on legends, idioms and proverbs on snake by artist Dai Dunbang at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Cheng Ji Gallery, and the blossom of tens of thousands of tulips of pink, orange, red and purple inside Fanghe Valley farm.

Last but not the least, the New Year's approach was further embellished by the coming of new babies. At 1:08am on the first day of the Spring Festival, Minhang District Maternal and Child Care Center helped deliver its first baby – a girl. Her pinkish little face greeted the new world like a blooming spring flower.