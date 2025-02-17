﻿
Praise for Minhang's care for autistic children

Advisory committee director commends district's child-friendly efforts and emphasizes importance of a people-centered and persistent approach, and a long-term mechanism.
A delegation from the Shanghai Child-Friendly City Development Research Center's Decision Advisory Committee visited Minhang recently to assess support efforts for children with autism.

Jiao Yang, the committee's director, commended Minhang's child-friendly efforts after the visit.

The delegation's first leg was the Minhang Autism Support Center, known as "Haoshang Blue House," to observe the daily lives, learning environments and curriculum for such children.

As the first autism support center in Shanghai and one of the city's initial child-friendly practice sites, the venue focuses on providing scientific rehabilitation training for individuals with autism, educating their parents on effective assisting methods, and raising societal awareness to facilitate social integration opportunities.

The delegation also visited Huiyin Blue Castle to learn about its operation. The venue serves as a platform for supporting individuals with autism, Alzheimer's and other mental health challenges, while promoting Minhang's charitable culture.

Minhang has focused on creating a nurturing environment for children.

In addition to Haoshang Blue House, several other sites have been designated as child-friendly practice sites in Shanghai. These include Pujiang Countryside Park, Metro Line 12 Gudai Road Station, Fudan University Children's Hospital, Renji South Hospital's Young Doctor Training Base, Qibao Experimental School and the Shanghai Children's Welfare Institute.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
﻿
