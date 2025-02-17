Feature / District

All the latest news from Minhang District in February

A sachet combining two intangible cultural heritage projects – the national Shanghai Proverbs and the Minhang sachet craft – has been selected as the "Shanghai Gift."
Sachet comes with good sense

Ti Gong

A sachet bearing Shanghai proverbs has been selected as the "Shanghai Gift." This sachet combines two intangible cultural heritage projects: the national-level Shanghai Proverbs and the district-level sachet-making craft. The temari sachets are designed and crafted by Chen Xingzhi, a representative inheritor of the sachet-making technique in Minhang District. Shanghai Proverbs are a form of oral literature popular in the Pujiang region that encapsulates local wisdom and customs. One such proverb is "Peace brings great fortune." By incorporating these proverbs into handmade temari sachets, the intention is to bestow good fortune upon the wearer.

News in brief

Industry leaders awarded

Xinzhuang Industrial Zone held its 2024 Outstanding Enterprises Awards Ceremony on January 21. Its "Major Contribution Award" recognized companies that are industry leaders and have made significant contributions to regional economic development. Estée Lauder (Shanghai), among 24 other companies, received this award. The "Best Growth Award" focused on fast growing and innovative companies, with Straumann (China) and eight others being honored for their outstanding performance. The "Excellence in Talent Award" acknowledged individuals who have made significant contributions to management and technological innovation, with Lu Zhongming from Daikin Air Conditioning (Shanghai) among its total 28 recipients.

Schools on the right road

East China Normal University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, both located on Lianhua Road S. in Minhang District, have symbolically "moved" this road to southern China's Hainan Province. These universities launched research institutes in the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in 2019 and 2024, respectively, separated by a small road, which they recently decided to name "Lianhua Road S." as well.

Reading zones for kids

Minhang is introducing child-friendly reading spaces to make them the "first stops for aesthetic education" for children. Among them is the reading space at 745 Zhuansheng Road in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone. It features a space theme, highlighted by a blue ceiling, solar system chandeliers and models of spaceships, rockets and astronauts, creating an immersive space atmosphere. There are more than 5,000 circulating books available.

Cute capybaras

The Dream Gala Mall, Shanghai's first "Sky Aquarium" some 25 meters above ground, recently welcomed a "housing renovation" for its four capybaras. Hailing from their warm native South America, capybaras are known for their love of bathing. The aquarium therefore underwent a month-long renovation to upgrade their accommodation. Every day from 4pm to 5pm, the four capybaras take a stroll around the aquarium. Visitors can pet, feed and take photos with them during this time.

Qianwan InCity MEGA

Shanghai's second InCity MEGA mall – Qianwan InCity MEGA – achieved full structural topping out on January 21 as its final concrete pour was completed. The mall is expected to open by the end of this year. As a future shopping landmark in the Hongqiao International Central Business District, the project received a total investment of 3.5 billion yuan (US$480 million) .

Sweet smell of success

A fragrance shop in Qibao Old Street has caught the attention of many visitors. This shop, known as Haishang Xiangshi, is the first offline flagship store dedicated to the traditional incense-making techniques, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage. The store showcases over 100 types of agarwood materials, offering visitors the opportunity to learn about them.

Ti Gong

Porridge of yam, barley and gorgon fruit

TCM & Food

Getting ready for the start of rainfall

Yushui (雨水), or Rain Water, is the second of the 24 solar terms. It falls on February 18 this year.

This period marks the start of rainfall, primarily characterized by light or drizzling rain.

During Rain Water, northern China remains wintry, while southern regions experience early spring. The increased humidity and residual cold can affect the body's internal organs and joints, making it important to dress warmly, particularly for those with rheumatic conditions.

The recommended clothing strategy is "thick below, thin above," and keeping the back, abdomen and feet warm.

Emotional well-being is also important in early spring, especially for individuals with high blood pressure, heart disease, or asthma. To maintain stable emotions, mental regulation and exercise are suggested.

Spring's increased humidity can cause "spring fatigue," but excessive sleep isn't the solution. Exercise is recommended to improve circulation, boost immunity, and prevent spring illnesses.

Traditional Chinese medicine advises adjusting sleep patterns with the seasons – going to bed later and waking up earlier, with 7-8 hours of sleep being sufficient for adults.

A suggested dietary remedy for this season is yam, barley, and gorgon fruit porridge, which supports digestion and boosts energy.

The recipe involves soaking ingredients overnight, then cooking them until soft, adding yam toward the end.

Ti Gong

Gumei Park

Minhang Park

Gumei

As the largest community park in the Gumei area, the Gumei Park features wetland plants and offers various water-related experiences. In 2023, the park hosted the inaugural Gumei Minhang Urban Furniture Creative Design Competition and was subsequently designated as the first urban furniture-themed park in China.

Address: 799 Pingji Rd

平吉路799号

Follow Us

