All the latest news from Minhang District in February

News in brief

Industry leaders awarded

Xinzhuang Industrial Zone held its 2024 Outstanding Enterprises Awards Ceremony on January 21. Its "Major Contribution Award" recognized companies that are industry leaders and have made significant contributions to regional economic development. Estée Lauder (Shanghai), among 24 other companies, received this award. The "Best Growth Award" focused on fast growing and innovative companies, with Straumann (China) and eight others being honored for their outstanding performance. The "Excellence in Talent Award" acknowledged individuals who have made significant contributions to management and technological innovation, with Lu Zhongming from Daikin Air Conditioning (Shanghai) among its total 28 recipients.

Schools on the right road

East China Normal University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, both located on Lianhua Road S. in Minhang District, have symbolically "moved" this road to southern China's Hainan Province. These universities launched research institutes in the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in 2019 and 2024, respectively, separated by a small road, which they recently decided to name "Lianhua Road S." as well.

Reading zones for kids

Minhang is introducing child-friendly reading spaces to make them the "first stops for aesthetic education" for children. Among them is the reading space at 745 Zhuansheng Road in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone. It features a space theme, highlighted by a blue ceiling, solar system chandeliers and models of spaceships, rockets and astronauts, creating an immersive space atmosphere. There are more than 5,000 circulating books available.

Cute capybaras

The Dream Gala Mall, Shanghai's first "Sky Aquarium" some 25 meters above ground, recently welcomed a "housing renovation" for its four capybaras. Hailing from their warm native South America, capybaras are known for their love of bathing. The aquarium therefore underwent a month-long renovation to upgrade their accommodation. Every day from 4pm to 5pm, the four capybaras take a stroll around the aquarium. Visitors can pet, feed and take photos with them during this time.

Qianwan InCity MEGA

Shanghai's second InCity MEGA mall – Qianwan InCity MEGA – achieved full structural topping out on January 21 as its final concrete pour was completed. The mall is expected to open by the end of this year. As a future shopping landmark in the Hongqiao International Central Business District, the project received a total investment of 3.5 billion yuan (US$480 million) .

Sweet smell of success

A fragrance shop in Qibao Old Street has caught the attention of many visitors. This shop, known as Haishang Xiangshi, is the first offline flagship store dedicated to the traditional incense-making techniques, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage. The store showcases over 100 types of agarwood materials, offering visitors the opportunity to learn about them.